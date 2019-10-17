When asked about the team’s 14-10 loss at Waterloo East last Friday, Waverly-Shell Rock football coach Mark Hubbard had a bit of a tongue-in-cheek answer.
“Well, I tell you what, it’s Tuesday, and so the only guys who are concerned with hindsight are reporters, and media, and guys like that,” Hubbard said. “So we’re already looking forward.”
Hubbard was just poking fun, but it’s fair that he’d rather not further discuss a loss that happened last week — one that dropped the Go-Hawks to 2-5 and eliminated them from postseason contention.
It’s fair that his focus is on the future. Because even though W-SR isn’t fighting for a playoff berth anymore, there’s still a lot at stake Friday:
1) Friday is the Coaches vs. Cancer Football Game, an event designed to raise breast cancer awareness and raise donations for the American Cancer Society.
It’s something that’s bigger than football, bigger than sports.
“It’s breast cancer awareness night, so that’s a true battle people are fighting,” Hubbard said. “I asked our players who here has known somebody with cancer, or a breast cancer survivor, and just about every hand went up. Personally, my mother in law is a breast cancer survivor, so any way that we can bring awareness to that terrible disease is great.”
The Go-Hawks will have pink ribbons on their helmets, pink rally towels will twirl in the air, and the big Go-Hawk logo in the middle of the field will turn from gold to pink.
2) Friday also brings parents’ night, and it’s the last home game of the year, which means it’ll be the last time the seniors will every play at Go-Hawks Stadium.
It’ll be the last time home fans can see Ethan Flege throw a pass, Tyler McNally make a tackle or Cael White haul in a reception.
“The thing you talk about this week is it’s the last one at home,” Hubbard said. “It’s the last one at home for our seniors, last time in Go-Hawks Stadium. We’re making sure we go out out the way we want to go out.”
Hubbard said he won’t change personnel to try to get more seniors on the field, but it should be quite a night for W-SR’s seniors.
3) The Go-Hawks are playing arguably their toughest game of the season Friday — 7-0 Independence comes to town.
The Mustangs are first in the district (3-0), ranked fourth in Class 3A by the Associated Press and have the eighth-best RPI in Class 3A (0.638).
(For reference, Waverly-Shell Rock’s RPI sits at 0.441, 42nd in Class 3A).
Frankly, W-SR will probably have a tough time on Friday. Independence hasn’t lost a game, and its closest margin of victory came when it beat Waterloo East 35-14 on the road on Oct. 4.
The Mustangs average 42 points per game, while their opponents average 6 points per game.
Independence has a lot going for itself, but its success largely revolves around quarterback senior quarterback Logan Schmitt.
Schmitt has completed 73 of his 111 pass attempts (65.8%) for 1060 yards and 15 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He averages 14.5 yards per completion and has a staggering QB rating of 183.
Oh, and he also leads the team in rushing. He actually has more rushing yards than passing yards: 1071 yards on 7.2 yards per carry for 16 touchdowns.
(Schmitt has accounted for 31 touchdowns, far more than Waverly-Shell Rock has scored as a team this season.)
Oh, and Schmitt plays pretty good defense, too.
“They’re quarterback makes them run,” Hubbard said. “It’s hard to key just on him because of all the things they have around him, but we’ve just got to make sure we’re fundamental and make sure we’re lined up correctly and make sure we rally to the football and gang tackle him.”
Regardless of W-SR’s opponent, Friday night will have loads of meaning on multiple levels.
“I expect Go-Hawks Stadium to be as electric as it’s ever been,” Hubbard said.