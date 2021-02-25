WAVERLY – In the roller-coaster season that 2020-21 was, the Waverly-Shell Rock girls bowling team made the best out of the unforgiving circumstances thrown its way.
Not one pin fell in Waverly this season. Because the Waverly Bowl Inn closed its doors, the Go-Hawks were left without a home. They practiced and played all of their “home” matches at Bowlaway Lanes in New Hampton, some 32 miles from W-SR High School. Both W-SR teams hit the pause button in January following positive COVID-19 test results.
The W-SR girls defied adversity by qualifying for the Class 2A Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state tournament as a team last week. W-SR placed eighth at 2,357 during Tuesday’s competition at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.
LeMars won the team title at 3,061, followed by Keokuk at 3,034. Western Dubuque placed third at 3,016, followed by Waterloo East (2,907), Fort Dodge (2,820), Denison-Schleswig (2,574) and Newton (2,440).
Go-Hawks junior Amanda Ostman placed 20th individually with a two-game total score of 375 to lead her team. Senior Jasmine Ator finished 22nd and threw a two-game total of 362.
Waterloo East’s Stephanie Burge won the individual title at 481.