For the past three weeks, ever since the Northeast Iowa Conference championship on Feb. 1 in Cresco, the Waverly-Shell Rock wrestling coaching staff has been trying to get senior Carter Proffitt to stop thinking so much.
That might sound off, but it's been one of the main factors in his quest to claim the Class 3A 160-pound state wrestling title.
When wrestling, Proffitt says, thinking too much during a match can have negative effects. It can slow you down and make you less fluid.
It prevents your natural instincts from taking over.
"You’re not thinking on scoring points, you’re thinking on something else that doesn’t matter," Proffitt says. "You’ve been training since you’re a kid, so you know those movements. If you don’t think, you’re going to continue to wrestle well."
And boy, has he wrestled well.
In Friday morning's Class 3A state wrestling quarterfinal round, the senior won by decision (4-3) over Indianola's Nick Bonanno, his second win of the traditional state tournament in the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Proffitt was one of seven W-SR wrestlers to move on to Friday afternoon's semifinals, as the team went 7-2 during the day's first session.
Ahead of the semis, beginning at 2:30 p.m., Waverly-Shell Rock has a commanding first-place lead in the team standings with 82.5 points.
The next closest is Southeast Polk, which is in second place with 69 points. This must be satisfying for the Go-Hawks, who lost to SE Polk in Wednesday night's dual state championship.
Fort Dodge is in third with 63 points, and Linn-Mar is in fourth with 53 points.
Other W-SR wrestlers who advanced to the semifinals include:
- Ryder Block (106)
- Bailey Roybal (113)
- Aiden Riggins (132)
- Evan Yant (152)
- McCrae Hagarty (170)
- Brayden Wolf (220)
Suffering losses in the quarterfinal round was freshman Jake Walker (195) and junior Luke Walker (285).
The former Walker lost to Davenport West's Tyreese Johnson in the quarters but rebounded by winning by tech fall over Valley's Jack McCabe in the second round of the consolations.
Luke Walker fell to Ames' Gabriel Greenlee in the quarters, but he also turned it around in the consolation bracket, beating CR Washington's Tate Skyora-Matthess.
The Class 3A third round consolations also begin at 2:30 p.m.