It’s a contest that some may remember from last season or some may not.
Last year, Waverly-Shell Rock narrowly defeated Crestwood, 7-0, in Cresco. But, what is a little more notable is that the players who scored those seven points will not be playing on Friday night, as Kaden Dewey is out with an injury and Dawson Bathke graduated.
Despite that fact, Go-Hawk head coach Mark Hubbard knows his team has the ability to mix things up on offense, which will be key come Friday night.
“I think we’ve shown throughout the year that we are able to move the football,” Hubbard said. “We’ve got to do a great job of taking care of the football and making sure that we are crisp. We have to have good execution on offense.”
Coming into Friday’s game, which marks Waverly-Shell Rock’s homecoming celebration, the Go-Hawks are hoping to bounce back from last Friday’s 35-6 defeat to Clear Lake.
Against the Lions, Go-Hawk quarterback Ethan Flege tallied 64 passing yards, while Payton Leonard led the team in rushing yards with 50. Donovan Wessel scored all six points in the loss, as he put in two field goals from 39 and 37 yards out, respectively. On defense, Cael White led the Go-Hawks with 10 total tackles, including two solo tackles-for-loss.
Hubbard is hopeful that is team learned a few things following the Clear Lake game.
“The thing you learn in a game like that Clear Lake game is that despite some of the mistakes we made, we found a way to stick around,” Hubbard said. “We were able to make sure that we punted the ball well and gave them a long field. The other thing you learn in a game like that is when you have opportunities against a great team like them [Clear Lake], you have to take them. We didn’t do that and those are the things we talked to the kids about.”
The Cadets enter Friday night after a narrow 26-21 defeat to Waukon. Crestwood’s quarterback, Carter Henry finished with 86 passing yards and two interceptions, while also leading the team on the ground with 172 rushing yards. Garret Ollendieck was the Cadets’ top receiver with 37 yards and also scored three rushing touchdowns on 43 yards.
Defensively, Crestwood was led by senior Bryer Thompson with eight total tackles, while Ollendieck and Mason Peter each finished with 7.5 tackles apiece.
Between last year’s game and this week, Hubbard knows playing the Cadets is going to be a challenge.
“Crestwood is probably a better team than they were a year ago,” Hubbard said. “At least it looks that way on film. It’s going to take a great effort by us. We are going to have to play really fast, stop the run. Their quarterback is a dual-threat guy. He’s carried the ball a lot this year and has been able to pass as well.”
In the defensive battle, Hubbard is looking for the Cadets to play tough, but he knows his team is ready for it.
“Defensively, Crestwood is probably one of the most physical teams we will see all season,” Hubbard said. “It’s an intense rivalry, so our kids are aware of that and I’m sure theirs are, too. I look for a real physical battle.”
One thing is for certain on Friday night – Go-Hawk Stadium will be decked out in black and gold, as part of Waverly-Shell Rock’s homecoming festivities.
Hubbard said homecoming inside Go-Hawk Stadium is a great experience.
“Homecoming in Go-Hawk Stadium is always a packed house,” Hubbard said. “We are excited to play another one at home. For a lot of people, it will be the only game they see this year, so we want to make sure that we are indicative of the football that we play.”
On their season schedule, the Go-Hawks go up against four Northeast Iowa Conference opponents. Friday’s game marks the start of a three-game stint against conference foes, as the Go-Hawks host Crestwood on Sept. 13, travel to New Hampton on Sept. 20 and head to Decorah on Sept. 27.
No matter which conference opponent the team suits up against, non-district or district games, Hubbard knows the conference rivalry is going to be part of Friday’s game.
“When you are playing conference teams, whether it’s district or not, if they are in your class or not, these kids know each other,” Hubbard said. “That only adds to the rivalry.”