CORALVILLE – As the sun rose, traffic slowly made its way from all directions to Coralville – a town not far from Cedar Rapids and Iowa City – but one in the heartland of wrestling.
All that was once quiet inside Xtream Arena, a $50 million multipurpose facility that was completed last September began to stir. Eight wrestling mats replaced the customary ice used for hockey and skating. Parking lots around every corner began to bustle with activity.
The stage was set.
A mere hours later, when the gates opened, fans, coaches and student-athletes alike flocked inside the beaming venue. Coaches mingled, wrestlers laughed – one team kicked a soccer ball back and forth – before warming up.
By 1:30 p.m., the first whistle blew signaling the start of the third Iowa high school girls wrestling state tournament. A sport exploding with popularity and growth, the 2021 tournament began with 457 student-athletes vying for the chance to call themselves a state champion.
The tournament also began with Waverly-Shell Rock looking to win its third consecutive team title. And it was well on its way to doing just that.
W-SR scored 115 points and led the field after the first batch of matches were completed Friday night. Humboldt is in second with 80. Each weight class wrestled until the quarterfinal round was set. All told, more than 600 matches were completed. Talk about a lot of wrestling.
The Go-Hawks advanced nine of a possible 12 into the quarterfinal round, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday right here at Xtream Arena.
Junior Eva Diaz (113 pounds), sophomore Eva Heise (113), senior Avery Meier (126), junior Annika Behrends (132), junior Macy Smith (138), senior Marley Hagarty (145), senior Madison Diaz (152), sophomore Hayden Snyder (152) and senior Emma Seward (170) will wrestle for state championships Saturday.
Read more in the Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 edition of the Bremer County Independent.