Waverly-Shell Rock earned its fair share of Northeast Iowa Conference postseason accolades late last week.
Juniors Chance Key and Carson Graven, and senior Andy Roose were named first team all-conference.
Key, a power hitter and dominant pitcher, led the conference with six home runs and 53 RBIs and led the league with 53 hits. He tied for first with 11 singles and four triples. He hit .405, which was the fourth-highest average in the NEIC. On the mound, Key tied for first with 92 strikeouts.
Graven posted seven wins during the regular season and racked up 61 strikeouts, both ranking in the top five in the conference. He also scored 38 runs and hit 10 doubles for the Go-Hawks. He was second in the conference with 73 assists.
Roose ranked second in the conference with 28 stolen bases this summer. He collected 41 hits and scored 37 runs.
W-SR seniors Ben Buseman, Ethan Hennings and Luke Shover, and junior Korbyn Dewey were named second team all-NEIC.
Buseman led the league and state with 11 saves, which is believed to be the most saves during a single season in Iowa high school baseball history. He held opponents to a .167 average and his 18 appearances were the second-most in the conference. At the plate, Buseman tied for the conference lead with 37 singles.
Hennings, a threat on the bases, led the conference with 30 steals.
Shover was the ultimate backstop for the Go-Hawks. He led the conference with a .997 fielding percentage and 288 putouts.
Dewey, a designated hitter and first baseman, tied for second in the NEIC with four homers. He also hit 10 doubles and four triples.
W-SR went 33-7 during the regular season and finished second in the NEIC with a 14-4 record.
The Go-Hawks advanced to the Class 3A state tournament.