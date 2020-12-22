WAVERLY – As Waverly-Shell Rock continues to pile up wins in what is turning out to be the best start to a regular season in the last handful of years, a trend has begun to buck its head.
And not in a good way.
The Go-Hawks did more good than bad during Friday’s 51-38 win over visiting Northeast Iowa Conference rival Crestwood. They held the Cadets to under 40 points and a 37.8% shooting clip from the field. They also won the rebounding battle, 31-22.
But their struggles on offense continued.
“Again, I can’t question our effort,” W-SR coach Nate Steege said. “They threw some things that we hadn’t prepared for. But, in the end, when they’re playing man-to-man, and that’s what we want them to play, we just didn’t execute. We took a couple steps backward and the things that we’ve been working on in practice.”
W-SR shot under 50% from the field, though it did convert 4 of 9 attempts from beyond the arc. It also went just 7 of 17 from the free-throw line.
The Go-Hawks (5-0, 4-0 NEIC) took a 14-4 lead late in the first quarter following a 3-pointer by senior guard Elijah Davis. The home team sank two 3s in the opening frame to help build an early lead. Caleb Burks also drove the lane on two occasions for uncontested layups.
Sophomore Asa Newsom drained a mid-range jumper to hand the Go-Hawks an 18-8 advantage with 5 minutes, 41 seconds to play in the first half. The Go-Hawks led 24-14 at the break, and Burks carried a team-high six points into the locker room.
W-SR limited Crestwood’s offense significantly. Kade Munkel and Landon Simiele combined for nine first-half points to lead the visitors. No Crestwood player scored two field goals in the first half.
“Defensively, we’ve been pretty solid all year,” Steege said. “We made more mistakes (Friday) than we have in a while, but they did some things, some really good things and took advantage of what we tried to do defensively.”
Go-Hawks junior Hogan Hansen registered five points in the third quarter after going scoreless in the second. He also went 5 for 8 from the free-throw line, which helped his team maintain its lead. Hansen drained a 3 late in the third quarter to push the Go-Hawks ahead 36-19.
“We did a get a decent (number of) good shots off,” said Hansen, who finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and dished out three assists. “Our percentage I don’t think was as good as it has been for sure.”
Burks paced the Go-Hawks with 11 points, while junior Keaton Farmer posted seven. Davis and Newsom finished with five points apiece, while junior Kaiser Luck totaled six.
The offensive woes plaguing the Go-Hawks are fixable and aren’t of too much concern, Steege said.
“Our guys that are getting chased around can’t get sped up,” the coach said.
“They’ve just got to stay calm and get their screens that they’re supposed to be getting and not rush things. Then, the other guys just got to find the comfort level to where they know when to let a couple (shots) fly and to attack the rim.”
As the Go-Hawks wait for their offense to take flight again, they can hang their hat on their defense. For the third time in five games, they held their opponent to under 40 points. They have yet to yield 50 points in a game.
What’s more, the Go-Hawks beat the Cadets – the same team they lost to twice last season.
“It cost us a conference championship,” Steege said. “We didn’t like that, and we wanted to get back on the right side of the rivalry. A win’s a win, and we’ll learn from it.”
W-SR 51, CRESTWOOD 38
Crestwood …………………… 4 10 12 12 – 38
Waverly-Shell Rock ……… 16 8 12 15 – 51
Crestwood: Henry 4, Wiley 11, Grabau 1, Munkel 8, Simiele 10, Johnson 4, Mehmert 0.
W-SR: Farmer 7, Ramker 2, Davis 5, Hansen 10, Kruse 0, Luck 6, Newsom 5, Burks 11.