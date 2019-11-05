It was late Monday night inside Go-Hawk Gym when a magical dream for Waverly-Shell Rock volleyball hung moments away from an utter nightmare.
An encouraging 2-0 lead over Dallas Center-Grimes had evaporated.
The last home match of 2019 was spiraling toward a gut-wrenching loss.
And as they trailed 8-3 in the fifth-set tiebreaker, the Go-Hawks were mere points away from a second straight season without a state tournament berth.
Then, a chant from the black-and-gold fans drowned out the delirious cheers from the Fillies fans in red:
"LETS GO-HAWKS!"
Despite losing two straight sets — despite losing hold on a match it controlled early — the players maintained confidence and composure. And the fans maintained their support.
Jazlyn Westmoreland slammed down two straight kills. Maddie Rodenbeck recorded an ace. And by the time Avery Beckett's kill tied the set at 14-14, the noise inside the gym was ear-splitting.
Two points later, all the emotion flowed from the Go-Hawks, who somehow, someway overcame a seemingly irreversible deficit to win the Class 4A Region 3 final 3-2 (25-23, 25-18, 17-25, 21-25, 16-14).
After losing in last year's regionals, No. 4 Waverly-Shell Rock (46-6) is going back to the state tournament, beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Cedar Rapids with a date with No. 5 West Delaware (39-5).
"Crazy game," the senior Westmoreland said afterward. "We fought back, and we haven’t had to do that in a while. It's just so much joy and excitement right now."
"It feels really amazing," said senior libero Britney Young, who had 20 digs Monday. "That was our end goal as a team. We worked hard for it my sophomore year and had a great experience, so I really wanted to go again."
In their last matches at Waverly-Shell Rock High School, seniors Westmoreland and Haley Eckerman combined for 35 kills. Sophomore Avery Beckett was key as well, recording 12 kills of her own.
The senior Rodenbeck led the way with 24 assists, and sophomore Sophie Sedgwick added 21 of her own.
"These players have worked hard," head coach EaVon Woodin said. "They were down there (at state) two years ago as sophomores, and they know what it means to go to state. Bringing the younger kids along with them, it’s just a great experience for kids to have."
As memorable as the comeback was, it's fair to say the Go-Hawks shouldn't have had to make a comeback in the first place.
From the beginning it was clear the Go-Hawks and Dallas Center-Grimes (31-7) were evenly matched. The first set was neck-and-neck as W-SR's largest lead was just three points, and a Beckett kill gave W-SR the 25-23 win.
Though Dallas Center-Grimes jumped out 2-0 in the second, W-SR took the lead right back and burst out to a 17-13 lead. The Go-Hawks fed Westmoreland often in the period, as the senior added to her kill count.
Everything felt right for W-SR when it won the second set 25-18 and took a 2-0 lead.
It was then that a Fillies fan yelled toward his team, "We've been here before."
That much was clear soon. DC-G quickly took a 6-3 lead after blocking a Westmoreland kill attempt, and the point that gave the Fillies an 18-14 lead exemplified their resolve: Eckerman smacked two emphatic kill attempts in the single play, only for DC-G to return both and win.
The Fillies took the set 25-17, and despite the fact that the Go-Hawks fans were still going berserk and W-SR took a 4-0 lead in the fourth set, DC-G's run wasn't over.
Dallas Center-Grimes tied the set at 7-7, and later won three straight points to take a 21-17 lead. At this point, W-SR was gassed, and all momentum had swung toward the red side.
The Go-Hawks didn't quite look dead in the water, but they were drowning.
"Once they got ahead of us, they got momentum and we kind of panicked a little bit," Woodin said.
"We definitely got on our heels a little bit, especially in that third set," Westmoreland said. "We kind of came out like, 'We’ve won the first two, we’ve got this one.'"
The DC-G dominance continued even into the tiebreaker, as the Fillies quickly took a 3-0 lead after an Eckerman lift. A kill from senior Katelyn Knudsen, who had countless Monday night, made it 8-3.
But despite an unthinkable collapse, W-SR refused to go down and came back to win 16-14.
"We were playing to win instead of playing to lose (down the stretch)," Young said. "We wanted it, and we fought for it."
Now, after an emotional exhausting rollercoaster of a match, Waverly-Shell Rock must regroup and turn its eye toward Cedar Rapids, where a potentially even tougher opponent waits.
No. 5 West Delaware didn't lose a set in the Region 6 tournament, and Hawks present a heightened challenge for W-SR.
"That'll be a rematch for us, because we lost to them last year before state," Westmoreland said. "So I’m just excited. Great experience. One last go around."