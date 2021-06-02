When there are just two teams in your conference that play girls’ soccer, the sole match-ups between them have added meaning.
However, Waverly-Shell Rock’s two previous matches against Decorah prior to Wednesday night’s Class 2A Region 6 semifinal at Rada Field were nothing like El Classico (Barcelona vs. Real Madrid in Spain’s La Liga). The Go-Hawks ended both meetings early by 10-0 scores, played nine days apart.
This time around, the Vikings were able to play all 80 minutes of the game. The only thing was that the result was almost the same.
Kenzie Roling scored a hat trick with an assist, while Anna Stromberg had a brace and a helper to pace W-SR (15-2) to a 9-0 victory over Decorah (9-6). With the win, the top-ranked team in Class 2A (Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union) will advance to Friday’s final against Western Dubuque (6-9) to try to get to their third consecutive state tournament.
Roling said the Go-Hawks were focusing on some of the fundamentals between the regular season finale against the Vikings on May 24 and Wednesday’s third meeting.
“We’ve been working on connecting a lot this week,” Roling said, “and getting into that final third in different ways. We’re definitely a type of team who likes to do the same thing a lot. I thought we did a good job of that, and we’re really happy with the outcome, even though we wanted that 10-oh.”
Stromberg said W-SR tried to keep the pace up throughout the match and have passes find their teammates’ feet.
“We worked on that in practice the last couple of days, and we showed it on the field tonight,” Stromberg said. “We really worked hard tonight and got it done.”
The Go-Hawks came out firing, scoring four goals within the first 9 minutes of the match. Roling recorded her first two tallies within 6 minutes, putting a cross from Stromberg into the net past Grace Bachelder in the 4th minute for her 60th goal on the season.
Two minutes later, Roling sent a ground ball toward Bachelder’s net. The Viking keeper was able to get in front of the ball, but the ball found its way between her hands and legs and into the net for the 2-0 Go-Hawk advantage.
At the 7-minute mark, Siri Ott blasted a screamer from about 25 yards away. The ball dented the nylon inside of the far post to give W-SR the 3-0 advantage.
Stromberg then was on the receiving end of a pass backwards from Roling, who was within the 6-yard box. The sophomore forward/midfielder then one-timed the shot from within the 18 to the left of Bachelder to make it 4-nil in the 9th minute.
The Viking defense then stiffened some after that score, stymying the Go-Hawks for about 11 minutes. However, in the 20th minute, Stromberg let a shot fly that Bachelder was able to parry toward her right goal post. But the ball ricocheted off the woodwork and into the goalie’s arms and then deflected into the net for an own goal, making the score 5-0.
Stromberg was able to get her second tally 11 minutes later. Her blast from the corner of the box deflected off a defender on its way into the goal for the 6-0 advantage.
In the second half, Roling was able to complete her hat trick within 2 minutes. She sent a Morgan Aikey cross into the onion bag past Bachelder for the 7-0 score.
Aikey then got onto the goal-scoring list at the 45th minute. Macy Smith sent a ball from the byline at the right of the goal into the 6, where Aikey redirected it net-ward to make it 8-0.
After that, the Go-Hawks had shot after shot fly high or wide of the target. However, W-SR kept the pressure on and prevented Decorah from mounting any sort of forward momentum past the midfield stripe. About 95% of the contest was in the Vikings’ end of the pitch.
The scoring was capped in the 68th minute when senior defender Sasha Wilson came forward and placed a shot from about 30 yards out into the far upper 90 for the 9-0 score.
The Go-Hawks finished with 66 shot attempts, 34 on frame, while the Vikings had nothing at W-SR goalkeeper Katelyn Eggena’s net. In fact, Eggena didn’t even touch the ball until about 45 seconds remaining in the match, gathering an errant ball when Decorah was searching for a late consolation tally.
At the other end, Bachelder was able to stop 26 Go-Hawk shots, bringing her total to 156 on the year.
Stromberg said her team needs to come out with authority against Western Dubuque.
“If we don’t come out strong, you never know what’s going to happen,” she said. “If you play like you have been playing, you can do it.”
Roling said that the Go-Hawks are going to try to recover from Wednesday’s effort before facing the Bobcats. Western Dubuque’s record was mostly against Class 3A competition in the Mississippi Valley Conference.
“We’re constantly trying to get better and be our best when we get to state,” Roling said. “I think the one thing we definitely need to work on is our finishing. In this game, we missed a lot of shots. We made a lot, but I think we need to make some more and always stay competitive.”
In the Go-Hawks’ two previous trips to state, they were one goal away from winning the Class 2A title each time — 1-0 loss to Lewis Central in 2018 and 2-1 in overtime in 2019 against Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Roling said W-SR wants to finish the job.
“Our goal is to get into that state championship, so the next game is our next expectation, and we still have to follow through with it,” she said.
W-SR 9, Decorah 0
Score by half
W-SR 6 3 - 9
Decorah 0 0 - 0
Goals scored
W-SR: Kenzie Roling (Anna Stromberg) 4th minute
W-SR: Roling (unassisted) 6th minute
W-SR: Siri Ott (unassisted) 7th minute
W-SR: Stromberg (Roling) 9th minute
W-SR: Grace Bachelder (own goal) 20th minute
W-SR: Stromberg (unassisted) 31st minute
W-SR: Roling (Morgan Aikey) 42nd minute
W-SR: Aikey (Macy Smith) 45th minute
W-SR: Sasha Wilson (unassisted) 68th minute
Shots: W-SR 66, Decorah 0; Shots on goal: W-SR 34, Decorah 0; Saves: Katelyn Eggena (WSR) 0, Bachelder (D) 26; Offsides: W-SR 2, Decorah 0; Fouls: W-SR 4, Decorah 0; Yellow cards: None; Red cards: None.