Coming into Friday night's Class 3A Substate 3 District 6 semifinal, the Waverly-Shell Rock baseball team had already had a look at their opponent, the Hampton-Dumont-CAL Bulldogs.
It was the Bulldogs that won the meeting on July 11, 4-2, so the Go-Hawks were on the hunt for revenge during the District 6 semifinal on Friday.
After Hampton-Dumont-CAL plated the first run of the game, the Go-Hawks put up seven unanswered runs and eventually earned the victory over the Bulldogs, 7-4.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Wyatt Sutter scored a run in the top of the second, as he reached base on a Go-Hawk error. After Carson Miller drew the hit-by-pitch and a sacrifice bunt by Cal Heeren, Sutter advanced to third base and later scored on a wild pitch.
The Go-Hawks answered in the bottom of the second frame, as Carson Graven got on base with a single and Pete McMillin drew a walk. After a single by Kurby Vowels, Graven was able to score, while McMillin made it to third. After Vowels stole second base, McMillin scored on a while pitch and Vowels was halted at third. Then, Connor Havlovic, Payton Leonard and Jeremy Chaplin all drew walks, and it was Chaplin's base-on-balls that scored Vowels. After two innings, Waverly-Shell Rock had a 3-1 lead over Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
While the Bulldogs were unable to score in the top of the third, Waverly-Shell Rock managed to add four more runs. Brodey Key hit a double to start the inning, and he advanced to third and also scored on wild pitches. Korbyn Dewey got on base, after he was hit-by-pitch and got to second base on a passed ball. After Graven popped out to right field and McMillin to the infield, Vowels was walked. With two runners on and two outs, Havlovic hit a single, which scored Dewey and Vowels. Havlovic was scored during the next at-bat, when Leonard hit a single and stole second base. With three innings complete, the Go-Hawks held the 7-1 advantage over the Bulldogs.
The fourth and fifth innings were scoreless for both teams, as it was in the top of the sixth when the Bulldogs added two more runs. Drew Uhlenhopp was walked as the second batter of the frame and made it to second on Sutter's single. After a fielder's choice and Sutter being called out on the 6-4 putout, Miller got on base and Sutter advanced to third. A walk by Heeren brought in Uhlenhopp and advanced Miller to third. Another walk by Owen Kirschbaum brought in Miller, making it 7-3 after six innings of play.
In the top of the seventh, the Bulldogs tacked on one more run. Dustin Miller was walked and advanced to third on one wild pitch by the Go-Hawks. Dustin Miller was plated on a Go-Hawk throwing error by Carter Langreck at catcher. However a 6-3 putout and fly ball to Leonard in right field would end the Bulldogs' hopes of making a comeback, as Waverly-Shell Rock won, 7-4.
Leonard pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowed one hit, three runs (two earned), walked seven and struck out seven. In relief, Chance Key threw 1 1/3 innings and gave up one hit and one run.
Offensively, Leonard, Dewey, McMillin and Vowels all finished 1-2. Havlovic finished with a team-high two RBIs.
With the win, Waverly-Shell Rock advances to the Class 3A District 6 final game on Monday, July 22 at Hertel Field, starting at 7 p.m. against Charles City.
The full story will be published in the July 23 edition of the Bremer County Independent.