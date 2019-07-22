Coming into Friday night’s Class 3A Substate 3 District 6 semifinal, the Waverly-Shell Rock baseball team had already had a look at their opponent, the Hampton-Dumont-CAL Bulldogs.
It was the Bulldogs that won the first meeting on July 11, 4-2, so the Go-Hawks were on the hunt for revenge during the District 6 semifinal on Friday.
After Hampton-Dumont-CAL plated the first run of the game, the Go-Hawks put up seven unanswered runs through the sixth inning and eventually earned the victory over the Bulldogs, 7-4.
Go-Hawk head coach Casey Klunder was proud of his team’s ability to score runs while on offense, as Waverly-Shell Rock scored all seven runs in just two innings.
“This offense isn’t flashy, but we have the ability to grind out some really good at-bats," Klunder said. "That’s what we did tonight, even when we got behind in the count. We got some balls in play and made their defense work a little bit. We took some borderline pitches to get a few walks when we needed to. Overall, we just did it our way – one right after another in the batting order. It was well executed.”
Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s Wyatt Sutter scored a run in the top of the second, as he reached base on a Go-Hawk error. After Carson Miller drew the hit-by-pitch and a sacrifice bunt by Cal Heeren, Sutter advanced to third base and later scored on a wild pitch.
The Go-Hawks answered in the bottom of the second frame, as Carson Graven got on base with a single and Pete McMillin drew a walk. After a single by Kurby Vowels, Graven was able to score, while McMillin made it to third. After Vowels stole second base, McMillin scored on a while pitch and Vowels was halted at third. Then, Connor Havlovic, Payton Leonard and Jeremy Chaplin all drew walks, and it was Chaplin’s base-on-balls that scored Vowels. After two innings, Waverly-Shell Rock had a 3-1 lead over Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
While the Bulldogs were unable to score in the top of the third, Waverly-Shell Rock managed to add four more runs. Brodey Key hit a double to start the inning, and he advanced to third and scored, both on wild pitches. Korbyn Dewey got on base, after he was hit-by-pitch and got to second base on a passed ball. After Graven popped out to right field and McMillin to the infield, Vowels was walked. With two runners on and two outs, Havlovic hit a single, which scored Dewey and Vowels. Havlovic was scored during the next at-bat, when Leonard hit a single and stole second base. With three innings complete, the Go-Hawks held the 7-1 advantage over the Bulldogs.
The fourth and fifth innings were scoreless for both teams, as it was in the top of the sixth when the Bulldogs added two more runs. Drew Uhlenhopp was walked as the second batter of the frame and made it to second on Sutter’s single. After a fielder’s choice and Sutter being called out on the 6-4 putout, Miller got on base and Sutter advanced to third. A walk by Heeren brought in Uhlenhopp and advanced Miller to third. Another walk by Owen Kirschbaum brought in Miller, making it 7-3 after six innings of play.
In the top of the seventh, the Bulldogs tacked on one more run. Dustin Miller was walked and advanced to third on one wild pitch by the Go-Hawks. Dustin Miller was plated on a Go-Hawk throwing error by Carter Langreck at catcher. However a 6-3 putout and fly ball to Leonard in right field would end the Bulldogs’ hopes of making a comeback, as Waverly-Shell Rock won, 7-4.
Leonard pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowed one hit, three runs (two earned), walked seven and struck out seven. In relief, Chance Key threw 1 1/3 innings and gave up one hit and one run.
Klunder was most definitely impressed with Leonard’s performance on the mound Friday night.
“It all started on the mound, and Payton Leonard was very good today,” Klunder said. “He had his good stuff going and navigated a few walks, but he was ahead in the count a lot, too. The breaking ball was sharp, and he was throwing hard. It was a great performance by him.”
Offensively, Leonard, Dewey, McMillin and Vowels all finished 1-2. Havlovic finished with a team-high two RBIs.
Klunder said a few players stood out for their performances on Friday, especially Vowels.
“Breaking the ice for the first time was Kurby Vowels,” Klunder said. “That was great. He had a big hit there to give us our first run. Then, Connor [Havlovic] got a ball in play with two strikes to right field to score some. I felt like we had some pretty good at-bats with runners in scoring position. We haven’t had much of that recently, and we’ve left a lot of guys out there. Tonight just wasn’t one of those nights.”
With the win, Waverly-Shell Rock advanced to the Class 3A District 6 final game on Monday, July 22 at Hertel Field, starting at 7 p.m. against Charles City.
Klunder said the Go-Hawks were able to get one day of practice in between Friday’s win and Monday’s district final game against the Comets.
It’s no surprise that Monday’s game will be a challenging matchup for the Go-Hawks, as all three regular-season meetings against the Comets have been one-run games.
“it’s going to be really competitive,” Klunder said. “We know how good Charles City is and how well-coached they are. We are going to have to be at our best to be in that game on Monday. It’s a fun rivalry. They have a bunch of nice kids and good ball players. It should be a lot of fun Monday night.”