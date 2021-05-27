VINTON – Records can be impressive, but occasionally deceptive.
Going into Wednesday’s Class 2A, Substate 3 final in Vinton, Waverly Shell-Rock boys soccer coach Derek Krebsbach knew the Vikings of Vinton-Shellsburg possessed an undefeated record and were riding momentum from a 5-0 win over Center Point-Urbana in the semifinals.
“We knew Vinton was strong up front and in the midfield,” Krebsbach said. “Essentially their front six can all be scoring threats.”
The Go-Hawks entered the match with six losses all to larger programs. Those early setbacks only sharpened their skills as theyf rode a seven-game win streak into the “biggest match of the season” in the words of senior forward Jeremie Poudrier.
“We knew energy was the key in this game,” Poudrier said. “We knew if we came out early, that we would be able to take down the No. 1 seed in the state.”
True to his word, Poudrier found sophomore Nick Langan 10 minutes in for an easy shot to put the Go-Hawks ahead 1-0 early. There was little time to celebrate as the Vikings responded off a free kick and a header to tie the match 1-1 for the remainder of the first half.
“We were honestly kinda mad because Coach (Krebsbach) told us they’d try to score off free kicks,” Poudrier said. “They got their first kick and they scored right away. At halftime, the speech was momentum and energy. We had to have more energy in the box and defend.”
Krebsbach’s message resonated with the Go-Hawks as they came out guns blazing with a goal by senior Ty Bell off a feed from Poudrier four minutes into the second half. Langan found the back of the net once more a few minutes later, giving W-SR a 3-1 lead.
“Our heads didn't go down once they scored that first goal,” Krebsbach said. “We played our best when we play to feet. Once we got back to playing our game, We ran away with the game.
Poudrier hit the nail on the coffin with a fourth goal less than five minutes to go in the match. W-SR’s backline held strong as V-S attempted to string an answer, yet could not find scoring opportunities in the second half.
“I have preached the same thing to the boys since the beginning of the season: Shape is everything,” Krebsbach said. “We got 10 guys behind the ball and no one can break us down. That’s what won us this game tonight against a team like Vinton.”
Poudrier, a French exchange student studying at Janesville, felt the win sent a message across the state: The Go-Hawks are ready for state and anyone waiting them in Des Moines.
“We played the number one seed and beat them with energy,” Poudrier said. “I feel we can beat anyone with that energy as long as we play like we did tonight.”
W-SR (13-6) drew the No. 7 seed in the and will face No. 2 seed Dallas Center-Grimes (16-3) at 3 p.m. June 1 at James W. Cownie Soccer Park.
“They're so happy to be back,” Krebsbach said. “It's been forever. Now we're ready to go to state and make a statement.”