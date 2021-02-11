WAVERLY – A focal point Eric Whitcome has stressed to his team, especially in the postseason, has been to get off the wrestling mat as quickly as possible.
Waverly-Shell Rock had no problem doing just that, scoring 10 falls during a 70-7 dual win over Cedar Rapids Prairie in a Class 3A regional Wednesday at Go-Hawk Gymnasium to punch its third consecutive trip to next week’s Iowa High School Athletic Association state duals at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
The No. 1-ranked Go-Hawks were arguably the most dominant they have been in a dual setting all season. They opened the night with five straight falls, including three in the first period, with the majority as a result of multiple guys cradling their opponent – a feat that has been a rare sighting this winter, Whitcome said.
“We haven’t hit cradles all year, and I don’t know if we got four or five falls off of cradles,” the coach said. “But that’s just opportunistic and understanding wrestling. I thought our guys looked good tonight. There’s some things we’ve got to address here in the next two days, but I thought our guys wrestled well and showed what we kind of expected.
“Prairie, historically, is a great program. Kane Thompson, their coach, I have respect for. I just think we’ve got a really good team. I think we’ve got a very special team. By no means does that mean that we’re going to win the state championship, but we have a very special team, and I think our guys just showed that.”
W-SR now shifts its focus to Saturday’s Class 3A, District 8 tournament beginning at noon Saturday at Go-Hawk Gymnasium.
Back to Wednesday’s dual against the Hawks.
Walker Bathke opened the promising night of wrestling by pinning Nick Pearson in 2 minutes, 52 seconds in the 170-pound bout. McCrae Hagarty (182), Jake Walker (195), Luke Walker (220) and Layne McDonald (285) followed with falls. Hagarty, Jake Walker and McDonald pinned their respective opponents in the opening period.
Prairie secured both of its wins at 106 and 113, respectively. No. 3-ranked Blake Gioimo came away with a 7-2 decision over W-SR freshman and No. 7-ranked Zane Behrends. Then, No. 6-ranked Hunter Kalous earned a 10-0 major decision over W-SR freshman Braxten Westendorf. Despite those W-SR losses, the growth of both Behrends and Westendorf has been impressive. They are two of three freshman in the starting lineup.
“One of my practice partners is Zane, and I’ve been just giving him some good tips and stuff, and I’m excited to see what he’ll do this year and next year and the next couple years,” Go-Hawks senior 120-pounder Bailey Roybal said. “I know he’s going to make some big moves. It’s going to be exciting watching all the freshmen just grow.”
Roybal, who is ranked No. 2, according to The Predicament, also earned a fall over Grant Beach. It was Roybal’s 31st win of the season.
Carter Fecht (126), Ryder Block (132), Cayden Langreck (138) and Robert Poyner (145) rounded out the fall-filled evening for the Go-Hawks. Aiden Riggins (152) and Sean Mwangi (160) notched back-to-back tech falls to end the dual.
Not only was Whitcome impressed with the maturity of his underclassmen, but he spoke highly of Mwangi, a junior, and Bathke, a sophomore, who made the jump from junior varsity to varsity this season.
“Two years ago, Sean Mwangi won three matches on JV,” Whitcome said. “We think he’s a guy that’s going to be a state qualifier and have a chance to place. But the growth that he’s shown in that time period. Walker Bathke’s been a JV guy for us the last two years. Obviously the underclassmen stepping into the lineup. But it’s a testament to the leadership of our team members – the guys that have been around and helping those guys and willingness to help those guys get to that level. And then, the coaching staff as well and helping them make the adjustments they need to.”
Much like the shift in dominance the Go-Hawks have created within the Northeast Iowa Conference, they continue to perch themselves atop the totem pole of perennial juggernauts across the state.
Wednesday was evidence.
“We know what we’re doing,” Roybal said. “We buy into what (Coach) Whitcome gives us. That’s something that’s stuck in my head since sophomore year. He said, ‘If you buy into the process, then you’ll be where you want to be.’ That’s just stuck with me, and I can see that in every team that I’ve been here with.”
W-SR 70, PRAIRIE 7
170 pounds: Bathke, W-SR, pinned Pearson, 2:52; 182: Hagarty, W-SR, pinned Scott, 1:48; 195: J. Walker, W-SR, pinned LaGrange, 1:02; 220: L. Walker, W-SR, pinned Dawley, 2:29; 285: McDonald, W-SR, pinned Al-Suleiman, 0:54; 106: Gioimo, Prairie, 7-2 dec. vs. Behrends; 113: Kalous, Prairie, 10-0 maj. dec. vs. Westendorf; 120: Roybal, W-SR, pinned Beach, 2:32; 126: Fecht, W-SR, pinned Vlasek, 1:55; 132: Block, W-SR, pinned Redig, 2:38; 138: Langreck, W-SR, pinned Steuhm, 1:02; 145: Poyner, W-SR, pinned Koch, 3:54; 152: Riggins, W-SR, 18-2 tech fall vs. A. Nicewanner; 160: Mwangi, W-SR, 19-3 tech fall vs. B. Nicewanner.