DES MOINES – Carter Fecht is more than familiar with Dubuque Hempstead’s Adler Kramer. Yet for the third time this season, the Waverly-Shell Rock junior squared off with Kramer.
This time around, the result was the same as before. The score was not. A small adjustment was the difference.
When the two grapplers met for the first time Jan. 9, Fecht came away with a 3-1 sudden victory. Last week, at the Class 3A, District 8 tournament in Waverly, the two foes met again in the 126-pound final. Fecht won again, this time with a 3-2 decision – a final score that came in the closing seconds.
Prior to Thursday afternoon’s first-round match at Wells Fargo Arena – the third one in two months against Adler ¬– Fecht identified a certain area where he could alter his approach. Instead of going in for a single-leg shot – a move Adler has rolled out of in the past, as well as during Thursday’s match – Fecht scored a double-leg shot. He got the takedown and took the third match 6-3. All three matches have been separated by two points or fewer.
“I just knew in my head that I have to beat him a third time,” said Fecht, who advanced to the quarterfinals and improved to 29-6 on the season. “I know he’s going to come out strong, but he’ll gas. And I’m going to use that against all my opponents, because they all kind of gas. I don’t really get that tired. I can go all three periods as hard as I can.”
Fecht was one of eight Go-Hawks to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals; 10 are still alive.
Freshman Zane Behrends (106), senior Bailey Roybal (120), sophomore Ryder Block (132), junior Aiden Riggins (152), sophomore McCrae Hagarty (182), sophomore Jake Walker (195) and senior Luke Walker (220) also won their respective first-round matches.
Behrends earned an 8-1 decision over Bettendorf’s Ella Schmit, while Roybal posted a first-period fall over Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Ronan Thomas. Block cruised to a 17-2 tech fall over Ankeny Centennial’s Drew Dunn, while Riggins also got a tech fall against Cedar Falls’ Landon Schaul. Hagarty made quick work of Burlington’s Nolan Simpson with a 42-second fall, while Jake Walker registered a 17-2 tech fall over Marion’s Abe Duval. Luke Walker posted a 21-9 major decision in his match against Norwalk’s Hunter Blomgren.
Juniors Cayden Langreck (145) and Layne McDonald (285) also are alive on the backside of their respective brackets.
“We’ve got 10 alive, and we want to keep guys alive for day two,” W-SR coach Eric Whitcome said. “That was the main goal here, and go back and get ready for (Friday).”
W-SR ended the first day at state sitting in second place with 28.5 points. Waukee leads the team standings with 32.5 points. Southeast Polk is third at 26.5.
After dropping his first-round match, a 10-7 decision, Langreck bounced back with an impressive 16-8 major decision over Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Ashtin Falck to remain alive and compete during Friday’s consolation rounds. Langreck went 0-2 at state as a sophomore last season.
“Wrestling with a (No. 3) kid having a (10-7) match or whatever probably could’ve been closer if I didn’t have a few mistakes,” Langreck said. “Felt pretty good. It didn’t bother me too much. If anything, I think it helped me come back for the second one and dominate.
“Getting beat before down here is something that helps, too. You know you’ve got to come back and do it for the team. This year, getting beat and coming back has definitely (been) different than it has been in the past.”
Freshman Braxten Westendorf (113) and junior Sean Mwangi (160) saw their seasons come to an end. Westendorf was pinned by Waukee’s Koufax Christensen in 23 seconds in the first round. Westendorf then lost a 17-6 major decision to West Des Moines Valley’s Nate Bierma. The first-year W-SR varsity wrestler finished the season with a 22-16 record. Mwangi dropped a 5-1 decision to Fort Dodge’s Kody Cook, and then was pinned by Nowalk’s Cade Schmidt. Mwangi finished the season 29-14.
“Sean was in two winnable matches, and we dropped those,” Whitcome said. “I’m proud of the progress he’s made all year. It’s great experience for Braxten Westendorf, a great accomplishment to be a state qualifier. He starts preparing for next year now.”
With two days left, the Class 3A team title is up for grabs. The Go-Hawks remain in the hunt for their third consecutive championship.
“There is no doubt that this was going to be a war here,” Whitcome said. “I have no idea where we’re at, but I like where we’re sitting with our guys. And really, that’s all that matters at this point.”
BOYS WRESTLING
CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
at WELLS FARGO ARENA, DES MOINES
Day 1 Team Scores
1. Waukee 32.5, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 28.5, 3. Southeast Polk 26.5, 4. Iowa City West 23, 5. Bettendorf 22.5, 6. Ankeny 22, 7. Fort Dodge 21.5, 8. Norwalk 20, 9. Linn-Mar 19, 10. North Scott 18, 11. West Des Moines Valley 14.5, 12. Johnston 14, 13. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13, 14. Western Dubuque Epworth 12, t15. Dubuque Hempstead, Indianola 15, 17. Iowa City, City High 10, t18. Ankeny Centennial, Cedar Rapids Xavier 9, 20. Muscatine 8, 21. Dowling Catholic 7.5, t22. Carroll, Cedar Falls, Dallas Center-Grimes, Cedar Rapids Prairie 7, t26. Ames, Boone 6, t28. Mason City, Pella 5, t30. Burlington, Carlisle, Davenport West, LeMars, Lewis Central, Marshalltown, Ottumwa, Pleasant Valley, Sioux City North 4, t39. Davenport North, Des Moines Lincoln, Oskaloosa, Sioux City West, Spencer, Waterloo West 3, t45. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Denison-Schleswig, Urbandale 2, t48. Des Moines North-Hoover, Fort Madison, Iowa City Liberty 1, t51. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Washington, Clear Creek-Amana, Marion, Sioux City East 0.