WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock made sure it didn’t suffer the same fate it did two weeks ago against Cedar Falls, when it yielded the first goal, got the equalizer but then allowed three straight – a night that ended in a 4-1 loss.
The difference, the Go-Hawks said, was lack of energy and urgency.
They didn’t lack either Thursday against Gladbrook-Reinbeck/Grundy Center. Sophomore Aide Hunemuller put G-R/GC ahead 1-0 with a blast from the right side just five seconds in. But W-SR wasn’t discouraged.
Senior Kyle Quibell evened the match 1-1 after converting a penalty kick. His teammates followed his lead, and the Go-Hawks stormed to a 9-1 win at Rada Field.
“Cedar Falls came out loaded with energy against us, and we didn’t bring that,” W-SR coach Derek Krebsbach said. “That was the issue that night. We had energy (Thursday).
“The boys just started slow. We talked about G-R wanting to play long balls, and I guess we just weren’t awake the first 20 seconds to a minute. The goal woke the boys up quick. It did take a little bit to get going.”
W-SR senior forward Jeremie Poudrier handed his club the lead for good when he ripped a shot into the top corner of the net for a 2-1 lead in the 13th minute. It was the first of four goals for Poudrier, who leads W-SR with 18 this season.
“He’s our No. 9,” Krebsbach said of Poudrier. “He’s the guy we look to play out when we have the ball in the back. If we can’t play simple, then we play it up to him and hopefully he can get the ball and distribute. He’s good at taking people on 1-v-1 as well and puts the ball in the back of the net.”
Sophomore Simon Ott and senior Payton Kipp extended the Go-Hawks’ lead to 4-1 before Poudrier added two more goals in the 35th and 39th minutes, respectively.
“We wanted the first goal so bad, and I think once we got scored (on) first after 15 seconds, we’re like the rage, just want to score so bad,” said Poudrier, who finished with five shots on goal. “We came back after 30 seconds and we scored right away.
“Just the bench cheer loud and we got hype. Every single goal we celebrate. We’re hype and just the momentum, keep going on it. We got a pretty good game.”
Poudrier registered his fourth goal of the night in the 50th minute for a 7-1 lead. Senior Ty Bell and junior Jordan Bienemann rounded out the scoring for the Go-Hawks (5-5).
The nine goals scored were the third-most in a match this season for the Go-Hawks, who ended with 31 shots, including 21 on frame. Quibell finished with a pair of assists, while Ott, Bell and sophomore Nick Langan tallied one assist each.
After playing a handful of Class 3A teams at the beginning of the season, the Go-Hawks are putting the lessons they learned to good use. Thursday was evidence.
“Those teams are tough, they’re physical,” Krebsbach said. “They know how to play soccer. So do we, though. And not all the score lines show, but we competed with those 3A teams. We’re ready to go on a run here now.”