WAVERLY – Carter Henry had the full attention of every Waverly-Shell Rock defender all week.
The Crestwood dual-threat quarterback proved why he’s one of the best players in the state. He needed one play - a big one - to grab momentum early.
But the one question surrounding the Go-Hawks entering the 2020 regular season turned into quite an advantage.
Their biggest strength, a four-headed monster of a backfield that head coach Mark Hubbard said “has a chance to be special” eliminated any doubt about previous experience.
W-SR turned Henry into a one-dimensional afterthought and ran wild during a 49-13 win at Go-Hawk Stadium.
The Go-Hawks scored a combined 40 points through five games last season. It was the most points the Go-Hawks scored in a game since Oct. 19, 2018.
