Donovan Wessel

Waverly-Shell Rock senior Donovan Wessel returned a punt 52 yards for a touchdown during the Go-Hawks' 49-13 win over Crestwood on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Go-Hawk Stadium in Waverly. 

 Ben McDonald/For Waverly Newspapers

WAVERLY – Carter Henry had the full attention of every Waverly-Shell Rock defender all week.

The Crestwood dual-threat quarterback proved why he’s one of the best players in the state. He needed one play - a big one - to grab momentum early.

But the one question surrounding the Go-Hawks entering the 2020 regular season turned into quite an advantage.

Their biggest strength, a four-headed monster of a backfield that head coach Mark Hubbard said “has a chance to be special” eliminated any doubt about previous experience.

W-SR turned Henry into a one-dimensional afterthought and ran wild during a 49-13 win at Go-Hawk Stadium.

The Go-Hawks scored a combined 40 points through five games last season. It was the most points the Go-Hawks scored in a game since Oct. 19, 2018.

