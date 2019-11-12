Tuesday night's Class 4A state quarterfinals match was set up so perfectly for a memorable Waverly-Shell Rock win that it seems unfair the way it ended.
After pulling off a frankly unbelievable comeback in the regional final last week to qualify for state for the 11th time in school history, the Go-Hawks faced off against West Delaware in a match that could only be described as personal.
It was a chance at redemption. It was the first step in a journey the whole team believed would end with a state championship for the first time since 2011.
But right as the clock struck 6 p.m., the Go-Hawks were shocked back to reality. West Delaware was the stronger side in every way as the Hawks beat W-SR 3-1 (25-16, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20) inside the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
And to make matters even more painful, the end of Waverly-Shell Rock's season came at the hands of the Hawks for the second straight year.
Considering the circumstances, it was understandable why the faces of seniors Jazlyn Westmoreland and Britney Young contained equal parts frustration, despair, anger and disbelief in the media room shortly after the match.
"It was a really good opportunity to come back and try to get revenge from last year," Young said.
"We made a lot of our own errors," Westmoreland muttered.
Meanwhile, head coach EaVon Woodin helped put into perspective what the 2019 season really meant from the 10,000 foot view.
Yes, this loss to West Delaware will probably bounce around inside the Go-Hawks' heads for weeks, but that shouldn't cloud the fact that the season ended here in Cedar Rapids, not back home in Waverly.
W-SR won 46 wins this season. No other team in Iowa can say the same.
That fact won't keep the team warm as it braves the hour-plus drive north in these sub-freezing temperatures, but it's significant nonetheless.
"It (the season) was very successful," Woodin said. "Anytime you win the conference and have a record like we did and go to the state tournament is great. I think the team bonded well, and they made a lot of good memories."
The way the match began, it was clear which team would have the edge Tuesday night. West Delaware jumped out to an 11-6 lead early, using kills from four different players.
Though Westmoreland burst onto the scene midway through and recorded seven kills in the set, W-SR couldn't catch up as the Hawks won 25-16, capped by a kill from senior Kinley Kolbet.
West Delaware's diverse offense was on display early, and senior setter Macey Kleitsch kept the Go-Hawks guessing all match long with her unpredictable misdirection sets and kills.
"We don’t see them during the season, and you don’t see a lot of setters doing the things that she did," Woodin said. "It’s just hard to emulate that in practice."
Waverly-Shell Rock appeared to adjust well during the break as it was able to tie the match 1-1 with a 25-22 second-set win.
The Go-Hawks fell behind 16-13 after a kill from WD sophomore Carlee Smith, but they clawed their way back into it and tied the match on a kill from sophomore Avery Beckett.
The mood on W-SR's side grew brighter. The scores of Go-Hawks fans draped in white in the upper deck of the arena cheered raucously.
"It was exciting winning that second set because it gave us hope, and we knew that we could do it," Young said. "We just had to dial in, do our thing."
"We told ourselves we needed to calm down, refocus and play how we know how to play," Westmoreland said.
Momentum shifted toward W-SR. But only briefly.
A Westmoreland kill gave W-SR a 11-9 lead in the third set, but West Delaware quickly pulled away in confounding fashion.
Leading 20-17, Hawks sophomore Kayla Felton recorded service aces on four straight plays as the Go-Hawks just couldn't return the ball. West Delaware then won the set 25-17.
"Their serving was a little more aggressive," Woodin said. "It was hard for us to get into our offense. They have good players, and they kept the ball alive.
West Delaware opened up a lead again in the fourth set, 11-6, and although Waverly-Shell Rock cut the lead to 21-19 at one point, the Hawks pulled away and won 25-20.
After the 3-1 win, West Delaware advances to face No. 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton in Thursday's semifinals.
Meanwhile, Woodin must come to grips with the fact that her team will change dramatically next season.
In 2020, she won't have anymore powerful kills from Westmoreland, who amassed more than 1,000 in her four years in black and gold.
She won't have the 1,000+ digs from her reliable libero in Young.
She won't have the perfectly-floated sets from senior Maddie Rodenbeck, or the emphatic blocks from seniors Haley Eckerman and Nelli Stocks.
Woodin will no longer have the veteran leadership of Elizabeth Schmidt, Ashley Downing and Brylee Folkerts.
That's eight seniors whose high school volleyball careers ended in the blink of an eye Tuesday night.
"It’s going to be hard to get used to not having them around," Woodin said. "They’ve made a great contribution to our program."
"It was an awesome experience," Young said. "I’m never going to forget the memories I made with the girls."
"I’ll never regret going out for volleyball freshman year," Westmoreland said. "Everything was fun."