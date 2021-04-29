WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock earned a 6-3 win over Union on Tuesday in La Porte City.
It marked the third straight dual win for the Go-Hawks (5-3).
The dual was deadlocked 3-3 after a competitive round of singles play. Go-Hawks freshman Benny Ramker earned a 10-2 win at No. 2 singles, while junior Isaac Becker posted a 10-0 shutout in the No. 3 slot. Senior Mason Ellerbroek recorded a 10-1 win in the No. 4 position.
W-SR senior Brady Ramker, freshman Aidan Kelley and senior Isaac Britt lost their singles matches. Britt lost a close one at No. 6 singles, falling to Christian Ryan 10-11 (4-7).
The Go-Hawks swept all three doubles matches to pick up the win. The Ramker brothers won 10-5 at No. 1 doubles, while the tandem of Becker and Ellerbroek registered a 10-4 victory at No. 2 doubles.
W-SR hosts Northeast Iowa Conference rival Oelwein at 4 p.m. today.
W-SR 6, UNION 3
Singles
No. 1: Flesher, Union, def. Br. Ramker, 10-6.
No. 2: Be. Ramker, W-SR, def. Hill, 10-2.
No. 3: Becker, W-SR, def. Klein, 10-0.
No. 4: Ellerbroek, W-SR, def. Mullen, 10-1.
No. 5: N/a, Union, def. Kelley, 10-6.
No. 6: Ryan, Union, def. Britt, 11-10 (7-4).
Doubles
No. 1: Br. Ramker/Be. Ramker, W-SR, def. Fleshner/Hill, 10-5.
No. 2: Becker/Ellerbroek, W-SR, def. Klein/Mullen, 10-4.
No. 3: Kelley/Pugh, W-SR, def. n/a, 10-1.