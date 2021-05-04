WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock continued to build on what is becoming an impressive spring on the links.
W-SR carded a team score of 144 and placed first at its home triangular against cross-county rival Denver and Northeast Iowa Conference foe Oelwein on Friday at Waverly Municipal Golf Course. The team score was the lowest in the state so far this season.
Go-Hawks junior Hogan Hansen earned the medal after shooting 3-under-par 33. Cyclones sophomore Clayton Liddle finished at even par with a 36. Go-Hawks senior Derek Brandt, and juniors Gabe Holden and Cole Hotz tied for third at 37. Cyclones junior Mitchell DeVries placed sixth at 38.
Denver finished second in the team standings at 159. Oelwein took third at 213.
BOYS GOLF
W-SR TRIANGULAR
at Waverly Municipal Golf Course
Par 36
Team Scores
1. Waverly-Shell Rock 144, 2. Denver 159, 3. Oelwein 213.
Top 10 individual scores
1. Hansen, W-SR, 33; 2. Liddle, Denver, 36; t3. Brandt, W-SR, Holen, W-SR, Hotz, W-SR, 37; 6. DeVries, Denver, 38; 7. Frazell, W-SR, 39; t8. Thorson, W-SR, Buhr, Denver, 40; 10. Ramker, W-SR, 42.
Other Denver scores: Hartman, 11th, 45; Gonnerman, 12th, 46; Norman, 13th, 54.
N-P 3rd at Osage Invite
WAVERLY – Nashua-Plainfield placed third with a team score of 190 at the Osage Triangular on Friday at Sunny Brae Golf and Country Club.
Huskies junior Trey Nelson carded a 41 and finished fourth in the individual race. Seniors Derik Auchstetter and Lucas Pierce tied for 11th with rounds of 49, respectively.
Osage senior was the medalist after turning in a 34. Osage sophomore Leo Klapperich and Newman Catholic senior Bennett Suntken tied for second at 38.
Osage won the team race at 157. Newman Catholic was second at 180.
OSAGE TRIANGULAR
at Sunny Brae Country Club
Team Scores
1. Osage 157, 2. Newman Catholic 180, 3. Nashua-Plainfield 190, 4. Sain Ansgar 210.
Top 10 individual scores
1. Krabbe, Osage, 34; t2. Klapperich, Osage, Suntken, Newman Catholic, 38; 4. Nelson, N-P, 41; 5. Goddard, Osage, 42; t6. Eichmeier, Osage, Manternach, Newman Catholic, 43; t8. Heard, Osage, Scharper, Osage, 46; 10. Stangel, Osage, 47.
Other N-P scores: Lindeland, t-17th, 51; Rodruck, t-17th, 51; Anderson, 25th, 66; Griffin, 26th, 70.
Warriors fall at Union
WAVERLY – Wapsie Valley lost to Union 198-168 in a dual Thursday at La Porte City Golf and Country Club.
Warriors junior Parker Landsgard tied for sixth with a round of 48. Junior teammates Gavin Leistikow, Michael Mann and Brody Blaylock tied for 10th at 50.
Union senior Lincoln Mehlert and sophomore Ty Lorenzen tied for first after carding scores of 40 each.
UNION 168, WAPSIE VALLEY 198
Top 10 individual scores
t1. Mehlert, Union, Lorenzen, Union, 40; 3. Schmitz, Union, 42; 4. Freeland, Union, 46; 5. Fehl, Union, 47; t6. Slater, Union, Schmitz, Union, Landsgard, Wapsie Valley, 48; 9. Bistline, Union, 49; t10. Leistikow, Wapsie Valley, Mann, Wapsie Valley, Blaylock, Wapsie Valley, 50.
Other Wapsie Valley scores: Ladeburg, 13th, 53; Hyde, 16th, 57.