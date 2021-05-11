After shooting a season-low team score for nine holes last week, Waverly-Shell Rock posted an 18-hole season-low mark during a 312-384 win over Northeast Iowa Conference rival Decorah on Thursday at Waverly Municipal Golf Course.
Go-Hawks junior Hogan Hansen was the medalist after carding a 69 for the second time this spring. Hansen sank five birdies on the day, with four of them coming on the back nine.
Junior Cole Hotz was the runner-up after shooting a season-low 79. Hotz sank 10 pars on the day, including the last five holes.
W-SR junior Gabe Holden, and freshmen Noah Frazell and Jack Thorson tied for third with scores of 82. Senior Derek Brandt placed sixth with an 83, while junior Erik Ramker was seventh at 86. Senior Abe Bixby took ninth at 97.
“We shot our season-low score and we still had a couple guys leave the course a little upset with how they played,” W-SR coach Chuck Steckelberg said. “That tells me they expect to play even better. I will take that as a sign of even better things to come. I was really pleased with how the guys in the bottom half of our lineup performed. The depth that we have developed will really help us during the State Series.”
W-SR hosted Charles City on Monday.