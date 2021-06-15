VAN HORNE – Two nights, two games, two extremes.
Waverly-Shell Rock softball went from celebrating its most dominant win of the young season over Oelwein, 8-2, on Thursday to suffering an 11-0 blowout loss at Benton Community on Friday in a non-conference matchup.
“We honestly felt really good coming in (Friday night),” W-SR coach Heather Zajicek said. “We played a great game last night and played great defense. (Friday), there were too many miscues. We let one error lead to another instead of cutting off our mistakes, containing a double or triple into a single. We can’t afford to do that against a great hitting team like Benton.”
The Go-Hawks (5-9 overall) got a couple of runners on the opening inning yet couldn’t produce a timely hit to send them home. They did not register a hit against the Bobcats defense in 4½ innings. Meanwhile, their own defense was “up and down” throughout the night as the Bobcats flashed their hitting prowess. Benton put seven runs up on the board in the seventh, prompting Zajicek to relieve senior Marley Hagerty and throw in freshman Maya Willey.
“We needed it to be able to mix it up,” Zajicek said. (Marley) had been throwing, you know, all week for us and just didn’t have it (Friday). We wanted to go to our bullpen and see what they could produce.”
Benton’s tight defense kept W-SR off the bases through the shortened contest, only getting runners on by way of errors far and between.
Zajicek, however, said there wasn’t time for the Go-Hawks to hang their heads.
“(Friday’s game) reinforced we have to get ahead of the count, make sure we take care of the ball,” the coach said. “Obviously, to win any game, we have to be able to score runs. We have to not be overly aggressive at the plate and be more patient.
W-SR traveled to Charles City (12-4, 5-0 Northeast Iowa Conference) for a doubleheader on Monday.
BENTON 11, W-SR 0
W-SR ..... 000 0XX X – 0 3 4
Benton ... 227 XXX X – 11 12 4
W-SR pitching: Hagarty, Willey (3) and Miller. Benton pitching: DeMoss and Glawe/McKee (4).
W: DeMoss (1-1). L: Hagarty.
2B: Benton 2 (Glawe 1, Hogan 1).