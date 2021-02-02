WAVERLY – The losing streak is now over.
Waverly-Shell Rock snapped a six-game skid with Saturday’s 53-41 win over visiting Waterloo East. The win was W-SR’s second of 2021, the team’s first since Jan. 5.
But it didn’t come easy.
The Go-Hawks (8-7) trailed 25-23 at halftime before scoring a combined 30 points in the second half to secure the victory.
Juniors Keaton Farmer and Hogan Hansen, and freshman Cole Marsh finished in double figures. Farmer led the way with 15 points on 4 of 8 shooting and knocked down a trio of 3-point field goals. Farmer also added nine rebounds, two assists and one steal. Hansen totaled 13 points, assisted on five others and grabbed eight boards. Marsh posted 11 points and was 3 of 10 from beyond the arc. Sophomore Asa Newsom finished with nine points.
“I was really proud of the way the guys responded after a tough loss at Cresco on Friday night,” Go-Hawks coach Nate Steege said. “We shared the ball really well offensively and played with more urgency on the defensive end. We definitely took a step in the right direction on both ends of the floor.
“The guys are really starting to understand each other and playing off each other’s strengths. We are looking forward to two big conference games (this) week.”
W-SR hosts Charles City at 7:30 p.m. today and Decorah on Friday.
W-SR 53, WATERLOO EAST 41
Waterloo East ... 11 14 7 9 – 41
W-SR .............. 7 16 17 13 – 53
Waterloo East: Scott 3, Holmes 3, Wright 4, Keene 9, Allen 0, Kiewiet 0, Bradford-Gates 2, Wiggley 15, Rambus 3, Jones 2.
W-SR: Farmer 15, Ramker 0, Davis 0, Marsh 11, Hansen 13, Kruse 3, Luck 0, Newsom 9, Burks 2.
CRESTWOOD 58
W-SR 55
WAVERLY – Despite leading at halftime, Waverly-Shell Rock dropped a 58-55 contest at Northeast Iowa Conference rival Crestwood on Friday.
W-SR led 27-22 at the intermission, but was outscored 26-28 in the second half.
Stats from this game were not made available by press time.
CRESTWOOD 58, W-SR 55
W-SR .......... 11 16 16 12 – 55
Crestwood ... 13 9 23 13 – 58