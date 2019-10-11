WATERLOO — Friday night's game was one that the Waverly-Shell Rock football team needed to win.
Entering their Class 3A District 3 contest against Waterloo East with a 2-4 record but 1-1 in the district, the Go-Hawks had to win out, including a win at home next week against Independence, and hope Decorah loses two of their final three.
However, Dylan Reyes, Kjuan Owens and the rest of the Trojans had something to say about that.
W-SR built a 10-0 lead, but then East scored 14 unanswered to take the win, 14-10, at a very cold and windy Memorial Stadium.
The game started off great for the Go-Hawks (2-5, 1-2). Kicker Noah Jeppesen toed the ball somewhere between an on-side and squib kick that bounced over and around two Trojan (3-4, 2-1) receivers. As the ball remained loose, Tyler McNally recovered the ball on the East 32-yard line to bring the Black-and-Gold out onto the field on offense instead of the Black-and-Orange.
W-SR was able to gain only 16 yards in the ensuing drive, so with the wind at the Go-Hawks' backs, head coach Mark Hubbard sent Jeppesen out to kick a 33-yard field goal. The kick was true, putting W-SR up 3-0 with 9 minutes, 6 seconds left in the opening period.
After benefiting from a fair-catch interference on a Trojan punt, the Go-Hawks drove to the East 11, but McCrae Hagarty coughed up the football, which the Trojans pounced on for the turnover. However, East went three-and-out.
W-SR had a long drove that straddled the quarters, and they got to the Trojan 32. But, on fourth-and-6, Hagarty only gained 2 yards to turn the ball over on downs.
The Go-Hawks got the ball right back just three plays later. Reyes' pass went through the hands of Muhammad and right into the mitts of Layne McDonald for the interception at the Trojan 36. Four plays afterward, McDonald capped the drive with an 18-yard seam pass from Ethan Flege to put the score at 10-0 with 9:11 left before intermission.
East, though, came right back quickly. A 26-yard run by Owens, a 37-yard pass from Reyes to Tyrell Newman and then a 3-yard run by Reyes for the score put the Trojans right back into the game with 5:21 left in the half.
The teams traded three-and-outs before the Go-Hawks got to the East 25 in eight plays from their own 27. However, a 2-yard loss on Hagarty and an incomplete pass from Flege to McNally on third and fourth downs gave the ball back to the Trojans, who ran out the clock to end the half down 10-7.
W-SR started with the ball in the third quarter, from their own 12. They punted after three plays, but the Trojan returner lost about 15 yards on the runback, and then the Go-Hawk coverage team stripped the ball, with McNally pouncing on it to revive the drive on the East 32. Eight plays later, on a fourth-and-goal from the 1, Hagarty put the ball on the turf again, recovered by Ta'Darius Sykes to kill the scoring opportunity.
Neither team ended up scoring in the third quarter.
East took the lead early in the fourth quarter on a four-play, 51-yard possession following a short punt by the Go-Hawks. Reyes connected with Ramir Scott for 7 and Owens for 27 to set up first-and-10 from the 17. Then Owens took it the rest of the way from 8 and 9 yards to give the Trojans a 14-10 lead with 10:13 to go.
The Go-Hawks had another opportunity to score on a 10-play drive that started on their 26. Flege found Cael White for a 29-yard pass on the third play of the possession to put the ball on the East 35, and once more for 20 yards on a third-and-7 from the 32 to set up first down on the 12. However, a 2-yard loss and a pair of incompletions left fourth-and-12 from the 14. Flege connected again with White for what seemed to those rooting for W-SR to be a first down at the 2, but the officials marked it 6 inches shy of the sticks for the loss on downs with 5:30 left.
Even though the Go-Hawks had just one timeout, they still had a shot if they stopped the Trojans. East got the ball out to their 30, but on fourth-an-inches, Reyes was stuffed at the line to give the ball back to W-SR with 2:21 left.
On first down, a pass to White fell incomplete, but Flege was roughed on the play to cut the distance to the Trojan 15 and a new set of downs. Hagarty gained 7 on first down, but then he fumbled again, with Joe Spates recovering to clinch the game for East.
Next up for the Go-Hawks is a home date with Independence (7-0, 3-0) on Friday at Go-Hawk Stadium.