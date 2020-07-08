NEW HAMPTON — The Waverly-Shell Rock baseball team took care of business themselves in winning the Northeast Iowa Conference championship Tuesday night.
Needing at least one win against New Hampton at Mikkelson Park to earn at least a share of the crown with Decorah, the Go-Hawks earned a doubleheader sweep to take the trophy outright.
In Game 1, W-SR took a 3-2 lead on the Chickasaws after three innings and held on for the victory. And then in the nightcap, the Go-Hawks recorded four runs in the first and three in the second to cruise to a 9-0 victory.
Statistics for both games from W-SR were not immediately available through Varsity Bound, the official reporting website of Iowa high school sports that recently replaced QuikStats.
The Go-Hawks (11-4 overall, 11-1 NEIC) will return to action Thursday night, as they travel to Denver to face the Cyclones (5-7, 3-2 North Iowa Cedar-East).