The Waverly Shell-Rock volleyball team defended its home court in impressive fashion Saturday, winning a varsity tournament held at W-SR.
The Go-Hawks, ranked sixth in Class 4A, went 5-1 on the day and defeated Beckman Catholic (34-5; ranked third in Class 2A) 25-21, 25-17 in the championship game.
The team improved to 31-5 on the season.
"It was a very competitive tournament," head coach EaVon Woodin said in an email. "(Eight) of the 12 teams were rated in their classes, plus (two) 5A schools that were very competitive, even though not rated."
Woodin said last Thursday that the tournament would be competitive, and she was right — but W-SR's first match didn't reflect it.
The Go-Hawks blew away Clinton (Class 4A; 9-18 record) in the first match of the day, winning 2-0 in straight sets. Clinton was only able to win two points in the first set, which W-SR took 21-2. The latter set was more contentious, but only slightly so, as the Go-Hawks won 21-13.
Senior Haley Eckerman and sophomore Avery Beckett each recorded 8 kills in the first match, and senior Maddie Rodenbeck had six aces.
The Go-Hawks started hot but cooled off quickly, as their three-match win streak was snapped in the second match of the tournament. Nevada (26-9), the 13th ranked team in Class 3A, beat W-SR in straight sets: 21-13, 23-21.
Waverly-Shell Rock fought hard to force a third-set tiebreaker, but Nevada won in extra points.
From then on, however, the Go-Hawks got it together and finished 4-0.
"We were able to fight our way back to get into the championship bracket," EaVon Woodin said. "In the championship, we were much more consistent and aggressive."
W-SR played Grundy Center (25-6; ranked sixth in Class 2A) in the third match, and though each set was close, the Go-Hawks swept the Spartans: 21-19, 21-18.
Eckerman, Beckett and senior Jazlyn Westmoreland combined for 15 kills in the victory, and Rodenbeck had 12 assists.
In the fourth match, Waverly-Shell Rock played Crestwood (13-12; Class 3A). The Go-Hawks didn't have much trouble, winning 2-0: 21-17, 21-13.
Next, W-SR got a chance to play against Nevada again, this time in the tournament semifinal. The Go-Hawks exacted revenge, sweeping their opponent 25-21, 25-10. Then, they went on to win the championship over Beckman Catholic.
"Our blocking stepped up, and that led to our back row being able to dig and get our offense going. Hopefully, we can take lessons from this tournament to help us finish strong in conference play and into the regionals."
Next up
The Go-Hawks head back on the road to play at New Hampton on Tuesday night.