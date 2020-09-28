In this carousel of a season full of lessons, Waverly-Shell Rock has come to terms with each one.
The Go-Hawks learned from each teachable moment. They dispatched a dual-threat quarterback in the season opener, took it on the chin against a defending state champion the following week only to bounce back with a win in the rain to overcome adversity. They took on another reigning state champ in Week 4, Class 3A juggernaut Western Dubuque, and, after studying themselves against Waukon two weeks prior, the Go-Hawks learned to fight back.
West Delaware handed W-SR yet another valuable lesson Friday night: “Owning” the line of scrimmage.
The Hawks took the “Go” out of Go-Hawks and controlled the trenches on both sides of the ball during a 35-0 win at Go-Hawk Stadium. The loss was the second in a row for the Go-Hawks, who, consequently, lost a starting offensive lineman in the process.
After what they called a “great week of practice,” the Go-Hawks (2-3 overall, 1-2 Class 3A, District 3) struggled to match the Hawks’ size. Most teams have. (Two of West Delaware’s starting linemen were 300 or more pounds, while four of them were at least 6-foot-2.)
“They owned the line of scrimmage on both sides,” W-SR head coach Mark Hubbard said. “I just didn’t feel like we came out ready to play, and we’ve just got to do a better job of that as coaches and players.”
The Hawks’ bulldozers up front paved the way for the best rushing attack among all classes in the state. Led by Wyatt Voelker, the Hawks rushed for 277 yards and four touchdowns. Five of their running backs had runs of 10 or more yards, including four with runs of 22 or more.
“They kind of punched us in the mouth, and we never really recovered from it,” W-SR senior lineman Cade Carpenter said.
It showed.
Voelker opened the scoring less than three minutes into the game. The 6-foot, 209-pound junior capped a seven-play opening drive with a 10-yard run into the end zone and a 7-0 lead with 9 minutes, 37 seconds left in the first quarter.
W-SR ran 12 plays and gained 8 yards on its first four drives combined. They all ended with punts. The Hawks’ interior line was the difference.
“Our linemen just weren’t ready to play. None of us were,” Carpenter added.
West Delaware (5-1, 2-1) doubled its lead on its second possession. The visitors faced a fourth-and-goal from the W-SR 1-yard line. A false start penalty made it fourth-and-goal from the 6. The Hawks went for it, and Kyle Cole delivered. Cole dodged his way across the goal line for a 14-0 lead with 2:10 left in the opening quarter.
When it looked like the Go-Hawks generated some momentum with a defensive stand, they were unable to make it count. After yielding touchdowns on the Hawks’ first two drives, the Go-Hawks forced a punt on their opponent’s third series, which carried over into the second quarter. But the Go-Hawks punted themselves after getting to the 50-yard line, and the Hawks retained possession inside their own 15.
Moments later, the deficit was three scores.
Senior quarterback Jared Voss threw a 56-yard bomb to Logan Woellert, who was tackled at the Go-Hawks’ 6. Voss took it in himself on the next play to push the deficit to 21-0 with 6:14 remaining in the half.
“They’re a great team,” W-SR senior Donovan Wessel said. “They’ve got some good running backs and they’ve got good plays, obviously. It’s a combination of them doing good and us not performing how we should’ve been.”
The Go-Hawks’ best drive of the game – one they will surely take away as one of the few positives – came at the end of the first half.
A run-heavy offense turned to the air.
Starting at his own 39, senior quarterback Brady Ramker let it fly. The first-year starter hit junior speedster Ryan Folkerts in stride for 27 yards to the West Delaware 37. It was the first time W-SR crossed midfield. It also was the biggest play of the game for the home team. Ramker then flipped a pass to sophomore back McCrae Hagarty, who gained a tough 8 yards before he was hauled down. Needing only 2 yards to pick up a first down, Ramker perhaps faked out the Hawks’ defense, instead connecting with sophomore halfback Asa Newsom, who was wide open in the flats. Newsom was tackled at the 6 before the Hawks called a timeout with 16 seconds left.
The clock became the enemy for the Go-Hawks on the following play. Ramker scrambled out of the pocket, then took off down the near sideline. He was whistled down at the 2 and appeared to make it out of bounds to stop the clock. The side judge disagreed, instead ruling Ramker in bounds. Time ran out.
W-SR didn’t score, but the final series of the first half was a form of reassurance for an offense that struggled.
“We had some really big plays,” said Donovan Wessel, “and we need to use that momentum and that shift in energy to get things going.”
Things didn’t get any better for the Go-Hawks in the second half.
Ramker eyed Newsom, who slipped out of the backfield, on the third play of third quarter, but West Delaware defensive back Jamison Smith stepped in front of Newsom, intercepted the pass and ran 25 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-0.
For the first time this season, the Go-Hawks used two quarterbacks all game, with Ramker and classmate Grant Halverson alternating series. That was the plan going in, Hubbard said. Ramker completed 4 of 7 passes for 77 yards and threw two interceptions. Halverson was 2 of 3 for 21 yards.
“We wanted to evaluate both quarterbacks early in a football game, and we’ll continue to evaluate them both,” Hubbard said. “Both guys had some bright spots and obviously struggled at times as well, and we’re just going to have to evaluate the film and grade them out like anybody else.”
Jonathan Wessel posted a team-high 11 tackles for the Go-Hawks, while Elijah Davis registered nine stops. Donovan Wessel and Jack Kramer each finished with six.
While the Go-Hawks endured another tough lesson – one they intend to grow from – they were left with another loss, their second straight. The gauntlet of district play continues next Friday when W-SR travels to undefeated Decorah.
“A lot of people were shocked,” Donovan Wessel said of his team’s play against West Delaware.
“We just need to step up. When we get punched in the mouth, we need to be able to punch back. We did against Western Dubuque, and we just need to be able to do that again.”
WEST DELAWARE 35, W-SR 0
West Delaware ………… 14 7 7 7 – 35
Waverly-Shell Rock …… 0 0 0 0 – 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
WD: Voelker 10 run (Funk kick), 9:37.
WD: Cole 6 run (Funk kick), 2:10.
Second Quarter
WD: Voss 6 run (Funk kick), 6:14.
Third Quarter
WD: Smith 25 interception return (Funk kick), 10:33.
Fourth Quarter
WD: Funk 12 run (8:15).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
West Delaware: Voelker 13-76, Cole 10-75, Voss 11-67, Peyton 6-47, Funk 2-12. Waverly-Shell Rock: Newsom 9-22, Hagarty 9-12, Kramer 5-11, D. Wessel 1-9, Folkerts 2-4, Halverson 4-4, J. Wessel 2-0, Ramker 4-(-7).
Passing
West Delaware: Voss 6-9-0 97, Cole 1-3-0 0. Waverly-Shell Rock: Ramker 4-7-2 77, Halverson 2-3-0 21.
Receiving
West Delaware: Woellert 2-56, Kelley 2-18, Cole 2-15, Smith 1-8. Waverly-Shell Rock: Newsom 3-47, Folkerts 2-43, Hagarty 1-8.