WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock won three matches at the Osage tournament Saturday.
The No. 9-ranked Class 4A Go-Hawks beat Forest City twice (21-10, 13-21, 15-5 and 25-19, 25-18) and Gilbert (25-20, 25-19). They lost to No. 1-ranked Class 5A Cedar Falls (21-17, 19-21, 15-17) and No. 2-ranked Class 3A Osage (16-21, 15-21).
“It was good to play good competition throughout the day,” said Go-Hawks coach EaVon Woodin, who is now 1,129-306 all-time. “We played well, even though we got beat against highly rated Osage and Cedar Falls. We just need to cut the unforced errors and continue to be aggressive when we get a lead.
“We grew as a team and need to go back to practice to get better every day.”
W-SR (14-5) began the day with Cedar Falls.
Juniors Avery Beckett and Ashli Harn combined for 22 kills in the match, with Beckett leading the Go-Hawks with 13. Junior Sophie Sedgwick finished with 27 assists, while classmate Annika Behrends tallied three ace serves and a team-best 14 digs. Becket also added 11 digs in the loss.
In the first match against Forest City, Beckett paced W-SR offensively with nine kills on 22 attempts. Beckett had just one attack error and finished the match with a .364 efficiency rating. Harn added five kills, while Sedgwick posted 18 assists. She was 15 of 16 serving with one ace, as well. Behrends added 15 digs, while sophomore Anna Stromberg scooped six digs.
Against Osage, Becket recorded seven kills, while Sedgwick ended with 12 helpers. Harn tallied eight digs, while Behrends added five digs and an ace.
Beckett’s best match offensively came against Gilbert, where the W-SR standout hitter swatted 15 kills and hit .424 for the match. She also added 12 digs. Sedgwick finished with 25 assists and an ace. Harn added six kills and was 9 for 9 serving with two aces. Behrends led the Go-Hawks with 14 digs and was 12 for 12 serving with a pair of aces. Senior Reagan Dahlquist ended the match with three blocks.
Senior Jenna Willey was 3 of 5 serving with two aces during the second match against Forest City. Dahlquist led the Go-Hawks with two blocks, while Beckett posted a team-best 12 kills and was 8 for 8 from behind the service line with two aces. Behrends recorded a team-high 11 digs, while Sedgwick tallied 21 assists. Harn finished with eight kills and was 15 of 16 serving with two aces.
W-SR resumes Northeast Iowa Conference action at 7:15 p.m. today at Oelwein (2-13). The Huskies snapped a 13-match losing skid to begin the season with two wins at the South Hardin tournament Saturday.