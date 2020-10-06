WAVERLY – If there ever was a time for Waverly-Shell Rock to begin to peak, Saturday’s home tournament offered a prime opportunity.
The Go-Hawks took full advantage.
No. 6-ranked Class 4A W-SR won the W-SR Invite in thrilling fashion Saturday, capping it in come-from-behind fashion against No. 5-ranked Class 3A Union 14-25, 25-21, 19-17.
“It’s one of the more balanced tournaments we’ve been to, and every match counts,” W-SR coach EaVon Woodin said. “At one time, nine out of the 10 teams were (ranked). It’s just a good tournament to get good experience.”
The competition was fierce, to say the least.
Along with W-SR and Union, No. 1-ranked Class 3A Osage, No. 2-ranked Class 3A Mount Vernon and No. 8-ranked Class 2A Denver also were part of the field.
W-SR (25-7) went 5-1 on the day. It’s only loss, a 17-22, 23-21, 13-15 defeat, came against the Cyclones in the final match of pool play.
The Go-Hawks knocked off AGWSR 21-13, 21-12, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 21-23, 21-8, 15-5, and scored upsets over Mount Vernon 21-19, 21-18 and Osage 25-23, 25-20.
Junior Avery Beckett paced W-SR with eight kills against AGWSR to open the tournament, while classmate Sophie Sedgwick added 15 assists. Junior Ashli Harn served up two aces, while senior Jenna Willey added another ace. Junior Annika Behrends finished with eight digs in the win.
Beckett slammed 15 kills and two aces against Cedar Rapids Jefferson, while Sedgwick added 24 helpers and two aces. Behrends also finished with two aces and a team-best 15 digs.
Behrends scooped nine digs in the loss to Denver, while Beckett posted 13 kills. Sedgwick turned in 26 assists.
Beckett and Behrends combined for 30 digs against Mount Vernon, while Willey had two aces. Beckett added 11 kills, while senior Reagan Dahlquist had six. Sedgwick registered 22 assists.
Harn scooped 10 digs, while Dahlquist had two blocks against Osage. Beckett tallied 12 kills and two aces, while Sedgwick had 23 assists and two aces.
In the final match against Union, Beckett recorded 19 kills, while Sedgwick posted 29 assists and three aces. Behrends had 18 digs, while Harn turned in 13. Sophomore Ellie Thompson recorded two blocks.
“They need to play and have some fun out there,” Woodin added. “I think they wanted it so bad that sometimes that hurts you. Just playing relaxed. They were probably the underdog against Osage, and they went out there and played the way they could play.”
W-SR hosts New Hampton (10-9) at 7:15 p.m. today.