CORALVILLE – Make it three in a row.
Waverly-Shell Rock captured its third consecutive Iowa girls state wrestling team championship with 256 points on Saturday night at Xtream Arena in Coralville. The 256 points were 100 more than W-SR scored at last year’s state tournament.
Eva Diaz (113 pounds) and Madison Diaz (152) became the first sisters in program history to win state titles in the same year. Junior Annika Behrends (132) won her second state championship.
“Each time, you try to get a little bit better and improve on certain things, and I think we did that,” W-SR head coach Josh Meier said.
Well on its way to a third straight team state championship, Waverly-Shell Rock eyed more.
The Go-Hawks, en route to cementing their dynasty, turned Coralville into Upset City during the semifinal rounds on Saturday afternoon at Xtream Arena.
Avery Meier trailed No. 2-ranked Emma Grimm of Osage 2-1 late in the third period. In a matter of seconds, Meier, a senior ranked No. 5, scored a reversal and rode that wave of confidence to a 3-2 decision to advance to the 126-pound state final.
Avery Meier’s upset was the spark the Go-Hawks used to ignition a chain reaction of takedowns in the rankings.
Annika Behrends, and Marley Hagarty followed Avery Meier’s lead.
Behrends, a junior, led No. 1-ranked Sydney Park of Assumption 3-1 after four minutes in a 132 semifinal. Park knotted the match 3-3 later in the third, then Behrends, ranked No. 2, posted a nifty takedown and three near fall points for an 8-3 sudden victory to reach the state final.
Moments after Behrends caught her breath, Hagarty squared off with No. 1-ranked Jannell Avila of Lisbon. In one of the most fascinating matches of the tournament, Hagarty and Avila were tied 0-0 after six minutes, neither willing to give up much for a potential shot. The bout remained scoreless before entering the second tiebreaker. Hagarty, sensing Avila was in a vulnerable position, flipped Avila on her back and recorded a fall in 7 minutes, 55 seconds to qualify for the 145 final.
Macy Smith didn’t secure an upset, but her 138 semifinal against No. 4-ranked Isabella Deeds of Ridge View was nothing short of exceptional. Smith trailed Deeds 2-1 after one period, then the Go-Hawks standout pounced for a takedown and scratched out a 4-3 win to advance to the final.
Madison Diaz notched a 20-5 tech fall over Southeast Polk’s Bella Porcelli to advance to the 152 final.
After more than 600 matches during Friday’s opening rounds of the third Iowa high school girls state wrestling tournament, Waverly-Shell Rock created considerable separation from the rest of the field.
W-SR pushed nine wrestlers into the quarterfinals and scored 115 points, 35 more points than the next team behind it, Humboldt.
The Go-Hawks continued to march their way toward a third consecutive team title early Saturday by advancing six into the semifinals. Macy Smith, who is ranked No. 2 at 138, stared at a 1-0 deficit after the first two periods of her quarterfinal match against Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Lexi Byrne. Byrne, ranked No. 9, maintained strong position throughout the first four minutes of the match. Then, Smith, who placed third at last year’s state tournament, rallied. The Go-Hawks standout spun around for a reversal and then scored a takedown to upend the score 4-1 and ultimately the match, which ended in a 4-2 Smith decision.
Eva Diaz (113 pounds), Annika Behrends (132), Marley Hagarty (145) and Madison Diaz (152) all posted falls in their quarterfinal bouts. Meanwhile, Avery Meier hung on for a 3-1 decision over South Tama’s Maeley Elsbury to inch one step closer to a state championship at 126.
W-SR leads the team standings with 158 points entering the semifinals. Humboldt remains in second at 100, though Osage and Colfax-Mingo aren’t far behind with 96 and 91 points, respectively.
Read more in the Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 edition of the Bremer County Indpendent.