WAVERLY – Waverly-Shell Rock won three of four matches at the Boone tournament Saturday.
The No. 6-ranked Class 4A Go-Hawks beat Ames 21-14, 21-10, Boone 21-6, 21-14 and Forest City 21-12, 21-15 to open the tournament. W-SR lost its final match of the day, 19-21, 19-21 to No. 3-ranked Class 3A Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
Junior hitter Avery Beckett led the Go-Hawks (18-6) with 38 kills on the day. She posted 10 kills in each of the final three matches of the day for W-SR.
Beckett powered eight kills and hit .429 against Ames. Junior setter Sophie Sedgwick added a team-best 16 assists and was 9 of 10 from behind the service line with three ace serves. Senior Jenna Willey also was 9 of 11 serving with three aces. Junior Annika Behrends recorded eight digs.
Sedgwick and Behrends scooped 10 digs apiece against Boone. Sedgwick also added 16 assists, while Beckett added 10 kills and eight digs. W-SR was 38 of 41 serving (.927) in the match.
Beckett’s best match offensively came against Forest City. The Go-Hawks standout slammed 10 kills on 23 attempts with no attack errors for a .435 hitting efficiency rating. Sedgwick posted 17 assists, while Willey turned in a team-best six digs. Sophomore Anna Stromberg was 6 of 6 serving with a team-high three aces.
Behrends led W-SR with 13 digs against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. Sedgwick ended with 18 assists.
“We played fairly consistent throughout the day,” Go-Hawks head coach EaVon Woodin said. “We just fell short on last match from a few unforced errors.
“We were aggressive most of the day and took care of things on our side of the net. We just need to continue to get better in practice each day.”
W-SR continues Northeast Iowa Conference play at 7:15 p.m. today against visiting Waukon.