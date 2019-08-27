The need for blood always goes up on the long Labor Day weekend, so LifeServe Blood Center is asking donors, new and old, to help boost the blood supply.
Back to school, camping trips and annual Labor Day travel keep regular blood donors away from their usual donation appointments this time of the year. Unfortunately, having more folks on the road leads to an increased need for blood. Since there’s no substitute for a lifesaving blood transfusion, it’s vital that blood donors keep giving the gift of blood regularly.
As a special thank you, LifeServe Blood Center is offering a special “Go Wild” shirt design for donors in the online store beginning Aug. 30, while supplies last. Quantities are limited, so roll up a sleeve and give blood at an upcoming blood drive in your community, before this design is retired.
Denver/Readlyn Communities Blood Drive is on Friday, Sept. 6 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Denver Community Center, 100 Washington Street.
Sumner’s Community Blood Drive, Monday, Sept. 9 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Sumner Legion Hall, 113 E. First St.
Sign up to save a life today online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling (800) 287-4903.
LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our region since 1963. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood and blood products to more than 120 hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. Your donation with LifeServe will help save your neighbor, a friend or family member or a stranger on the street. You make a difference in your community. For more information about blood donation or to schedule an appointment to donate blood, call (800) 287-4903 or visit: www.lifeservebloodcenter.org.