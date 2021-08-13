A member of the Tripoli community has established a fundraiser to help with the loss of income for the owner of a popular restaurant in the Bremer County community that has temporarily closed.
Veno's Pizza owner Nyle Shatzer recently underwent triple bypass heart surgery, so a GoFundMe user known as Sarah W. started a drive to raise $5,000 for the beloved restaurateur. As of Friday morning, it has racked up $4,275.
According to the description in the campaign's page, Shatzer has been in Tripoli for more than 30 years, serving pizzas at the restaurant located at 220 S. Main St.
"He will be unable to work until he is recovered," Sarah wrote. "We would like to offset the income loss from the temporary closure in addition to his medical expenses with this fundraiser."
To contribute, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-with-nyles-medical-costs-venos-pizza.