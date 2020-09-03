Jayne McKenzie Kielman recently brought her Goldendoodles, Mia and Maisey, downtown and posted photos of them enjoying the scenery Monday to the Experience Waverly Facebook group.
The posh pups were posed on a few of the planter benches as well on the sidewalk in the 200 block of East Bremer Avenue, and Mia sat on one of the outside chairs in front of The Wild Carrot.
Kielman tells Waverly Newspapers that Mia was wanting one of Toni Fisher’s dog cookies, but the store/eatery was closed that day. Fisher replied on one comment thread, “Your darling doodles are welcome anytime at lunch, as they accept hugs and kisses.”
As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the mini gallery received 266 reactions, which included 205 likes, 51 loves and 2 “cares,” along with 29 comments and eight shares. Each photo also received their own likes and loves as well