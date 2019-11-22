Grow Cedar Valley is hosting Good Morning Cedar Valley, a quarterly networking breakfast for investors on Thursday, December 5. The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at Bien VenU Event Center – Holiday Inn & Suites, 7400 Hudson Rd., Cedar Falls.
The program will include updates from Cedar Falls Mayor Jim Brown, Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, Waverly City Administrator James Bronner, and Grow Cedar Valley President and CEO Cary Darrah. Each breakfast attracts more than 150 investors.
There is no cost to attend. RSVP deadline is Tuesday, November 26. Sponsors for this event include Premier Sponsor: Bien VenU Event Center – Holiday Inn & Suites and Gold Sponsors: AMPERAGE Marketing & Fundraising and Discerning Wealth. For more information or to RSVP contact Events Director, Bette Wubbena, at bette@growcedarvalley.com or by calling 319-232-1156.