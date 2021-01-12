Gordon Arlo Walters, 80, passed away Jan. 4, 2021, at his home with his family.
Gordon was born Nov. 15, 1940, son of Arlo and Rose (Reinhart) Walters. Gordon graduated in 1959, the last person in the last graduating class of Finchford School.
Gordon was united in marriage to Margaret Nutting at St. Pat's Church in Cedar Falls on Aug 5, 1961.
Gordon was lifetime member of the NRA, Fraternal Order of Eagles 4074 Cedar Falls, and Bowlers Hall of Fame 2011.
Gordon worked for Flowerama of America for 34 years, then at Walmart in Cedar Falls for 13 years.
Gordon is survived by his wife of almost 60 years Margaret and beloved pet Beanie, two daughters Christina (Scott) Stafford, of Waverly, and Julanne (William) Nielsen, of Janesville; two sons Brien (Jennifer) Walters, of Farmington, Minnesota, and Gordon (Michaelle, deceased) Walters Jr., of Waverly; sisters-in-law Josie Tucker, of Virginia, and Nancy (Harry) Cohen, of Maryland; 12 grandkids and 21 great-grandkids; and cousins Richard Christophel and Liz Erkl Brown.
Proceeded in death by his parents, brother Dennis, mother and father-in-law Don and Florence Nutting, daughter-in-law Michaelle Walters, nephew Eric Walters, sister-in-law Barbara Nutting Phillips Locke, nephew Michael Phillips, and pets Misty, Sam, Abbie and little Bit.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.