In her daily COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Kim Reynolds said she hasn't determined what businesses, industries or employees are "essential."
The governor had issued multiple orders to close certain businesses but left others open to provide some essential goods and services across the state. That had led to some in the chatrooms to call for Reynolds to close all businesses that may be considered "non-essential."
In response to a question from Waverly Newspapers during Tuesday's briefing, Reynolds said her staff hadn't addressed that in her orders.
"We have outlined businesses that we — based on data — fit into a criteria that would be non-essential at this point," Reynolds said. "If we do start to make that determination, the place that I would start is with the kind of the recommendations from the U.S. (Department of) Homeland Security."
She added that U.S. DHS has broadened some of the criteria for what are essential. However, she said Iowa "feeds the world" and also has very important healthcare workers and manufacturing base.
"I wouldn't be surprised if we would be like what Minnesota has seen after they've issued their (shelter-in-place) order," Reynolds said. "Almost 80% of their available workforce is tied into essential workforce category.
"We're still walking through what that may look like, but that would be a place that I would start if we decided to really lay out what that would entail.