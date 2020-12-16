With the latest proclamation scheduled to expire Wednesday night, Gov. Kim Reynolds renewed it with some easing of restrictions in light of the decreased infection rates over the last few weeks.
She also said during her weekly press conference emanating from the Iowa PBS studios that as the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is being rolled out and a companion medication from Moderna due to be approved still this week, she will roll up her sleeve once Iowa’s health care workers get theirs.
Starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and effective through Jan. 8, restrictions to most businesses are reduced, but Reynolds said they are still required to practice “safe and responsible behaviors during everyday activities and interactions.”
Among the adjustments being made is bars and restaurants can resume their normal hours of operation. Since mid-November, bars and dine-in restaurants were required to close at 10 p.m.
“But patrons must still be seated when eating or drinking,” Reynolds said, “limited to eight per group or household, distanced 6 feet from other groups, and masks are required when individuals are not seated.”
Additionally, spectators at high school, youth or adult recreational sporting and extracurricular events will be expanded to include members of the participants household. Also, gathering limits are lifted, but the 6-foot requirement is still in force.
She also encouraged Iowa residents to celebrate the holiday season responsibly.
“We saw the benefit that adjusting our traditions over Thanksgiving had,” Reynolds said. “I’ve heard from many friends and fellow Iowans who found smaller gatherings maybe even a little more enjoyable and much less stressful.
“It’s easy for us to let our guard down when we’re gathering with family members and friends, and that’s exactly why these types of gatherings tend to be where we see the virus spread.”
The changes come as 14-day positivity rates are lowering across the state. For example, after peaking in the mid-20s, Bremer County’s rate is currently 11.7%, while Butler County is at 12%. Statewide, that figure is 14%, with 10 of Iowa’s 99 counties at a rate of 10% or less.
Meanwhile, vials of the Pfizer vaccine have started to be distributed across the state. The vaccine was first delivered to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City and UnityPoint Health-Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. MercyOne and Genesis facilities received their shipments soon after.
“Frontline workers across the state have started being vaccinated,” Reynolds said. “As of (Tuesday), approximately 500 health care workers have received the vaccine, and vaccinations will continue throughout the week.”
Kelly Garcia, director of the Iowa Department of Human Services and Public Health, said public health officials across the state are ready to protect every Iowans from COVID-19.
“FDA advisors will meet (Thursday), and we anticipate things will move along a similar path (for the Moderna vaccine) as what we’ve seen this last weekend with Pfizer approval,” Garcia said. “A flurry of activity will occur, and if things go as planned, we could see Moderna in this state on Monday.
“This is all great news; however I want to caution that we are in the very early stages. Supply is limited, and understandably, Iowans want to know what we expect next, and who will follow the initial priority group of health care workers and long-term-care residents and direct-care staff.”
She said that the Infectious Disease Advisory Council (IDAC) had developed vaccine distribution plans. There will be more recommendations being developed, which will be released next week, for what is called Phase 1B, for those who work in schools, food supply and correctional facilities, for instance.
“This next prioritization will be focused on work settings,” Garcia said, “and I’m tremendously thankful to our IDAC members, who are taking these conversations head-on, speaking freely, bringing their expertise to the decision-making process, because these decisions cannot be made lightly or easily.”
Reynolds said the public has been anticipating the arrival of the vaccines, as it would cause a turning point in the pandemic.
“With it comes the hope that life will truly return to normal in the not too distant future,” the governor said. “For now, we must be patient for a few more months, as the vaccine supply increases as long as the number of people who will be receiving it.
“That is a critical component to the vaccine’s success and its ability to put an end to the pandemic. As many people as possible must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity across our population.”
She said the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) will soon add an element to the coronavirus.iowa.gov dashboard to indicate how many people have been inoculated.
“I plan to be vaccinated after health care workers and long-term care residents and staff have received their vaccination,” Reynolds declared. “Exactly when that will occur will depend on prioritization for the next phase of the vaccination.
“My decision to wait isn’t based on any hesitancy about the vaccine, rather during this first phase, I want to make sure that those on the front lines caring for Iowans and long-term-care residents who are at risk are vaccinated first.”