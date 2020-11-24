Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday addressed Iowans ahead of Thanksgiving break with a hopeful message. The positivity rate in the state, at 14.7% measured lower than last week’s alarming 24%, but she said the “positive signs are too early to know if they are indicators.”
Reynolds added that the state is monitoring the situation closely, and especially in the projected spikes of coronavirus cases nationwide.
She urged Iowans to stay focused on containing the virus in the next few weeks.
“Concentrate on what you can do now and over the next four weeks to stop the spread, and we know that each of us can make a difference in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” she said.
Iowa’s personal protective equipment (PPE) stockpile is strong, she said.
Further, she noted that the state has a targeted approach to implementing vaccines, with priority given to frontline workers and the most vulnerable.
“As we move towards Thanksgiving the impending vaccine brings with it the hope that life will return to normal soon,” she said. “However, it will take some time for the vaccine to become widely available. And in the meantime, we must be patient and continue to do everything we can to prevent spreading the virus, and that’s especially important this week as we prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving and the official start of the holiday season.”
Reynolds said holidays can result in spikes of new cases, as the summer had shown.
She issued new proclamations with stricter measures on Nov. 16 and 18 to a similar effect.
She asked the public to put the amount of time they would put into preparing a favorite meal and buying gifts into keeping the family safe and adjusting the traditions to accomplish this goal.
“It is something we cannot risk at this time and I still believe we can keep the numbers trending in the right direction,” she said.