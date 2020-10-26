The Bremer County Fair in 2020 looked a lot different back in July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of the planned extravaganza with the annual Tuff Truck Madness, combine demolition derby, bull riding and tractor pulls as well as other family-friendly entertainment and musical performances, this year’s event was reduced to celebrating the effort of the 4-H and FFA students on their projects, both animal and artistic.
So with the lack of public foot traffic at the fairgrounds, the Bremer County Fair Association experienced lost revenues, which would have been put toward the 2021 edition. Some of it also would have gone toward construction of the new fairgrounds at the Hanawalt Farms site on the east edge of Waverly.
But the governor’s office has come in to help.
On Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced the launch of a new program that would help county fairs across the state with some short-term relief. The Iowa County Fairs Relief Program will provide eligible fairs funds to continue or resume operations in the context of the pandemic.
“Every single year, Iowans who attend their local county fair get to see, taste, and experience the positive impact Iowa agriculture has on our communities,” Reynolds said in a statement. “The economic and social impact is immeasurable and it’s critical they have our support to continue operations in preparation for next year.”
According to the press release, the state has set aside up to $6 million of federal CARES Act funds for the ICFRP, an extension of the Small Business Relief Grant Program. The money will be distributed by the IEDA and the Association of Iowa Fairs in three levels — $25,000, $50,000 and $75,000 — based on revenue loss between Oct. 1, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2020, compared to the previous year.
BCFA President Josh Petersen told Waverly Newspapers in a phone interview Monday morning after the program was announced that he is expected to learn more about it Tuesday during a meeting he will attend about it.
“It sounds like it’s a good thing,” Petersen said. “We’ll take all of the help we can get, especially in the year that we can’t do the things we normally do to put the fair on, and since we didn’t have an actual fair, our expenses weren’t as much, but we still have expenses.
“We had a lot of lost revenue from our rental side of things — our bleachers and our stage and even the 4-H Building side of it. All of that money goes towards putting the fair on for the next year. It all adds up.”
BCFA Treasurer Danny Buls told Waverly Newspapers that the preliminary revenue loss for 2020 was approximately $366,000. That also includes the non-fair revenue. When the reduction of costs are factored in, the net loss was approximately $145,000.
Buls that the portable equipment rental was down 82% and the building rental was down about 42%.
In the governor’s office press release, grant eligibility must have the applicant show it is a fair as described by Iowa Code section 174.1, has been a member of the AIF since at least March 17, conducted a fair in 2019 and another after March 17 but was reduced in scope due to the governor’s public health emergency declaration and experienced a revenue loss between Oct. 1, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2020.
Petersen said that the pandemic hasn’t stopped the BCFA from working on the new site. He said the board was waiting to get the remaining design work completed from its architect.
“We will pretty much have everything squared away there, as far as the designs, pretty close to 100% nailed down,” he said. “We’re just waiting on the little things before we can start doing something.
“There are a few things coming. We are in the process of putting up a sign out there, kind of mark our spot and say, ‘Hey, this is us.’ We’re not going anywhere, and this is where we’re going to be.”
He said the sign is going to be a significant size with some donors contributing a healthy amount for it.
The BCFA is still looking to having the first edition of the fair at the new site in late July 2022, depending on how the work is done over the next year. The lease the fair has at Memorial Park is expected to expire in February 2022.
“We’re hopeful,” Petersen said. “We may have to work things through with the city again.”