Waverly Municipal Band

The Greater Waverly Municipal Band will perform at Concerts in Kohlmann on Thursday, July 18, after the Grace Baptist Worship Band.

Waverly’s summer concert series, Concerts In Kohlmann, will continue this Thursday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m. in Kohlmann Park.

The event will feature Grace Baptist Worship Band, followed by the Greater Waverly Municipal Band. Entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater located in Kohlmann Park.

First National Bank is sponsoring the event and will have representatives on hand serving free popcorn and lemonade for all to enjoy. Food from Jimmy Johns will also be available for purchase during the event.

Concerts In Kohlmann is put on by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce to provide free, fun, family entertainment. Everyone’s invited so mark your calendars, grab your lawn chairs and join us for the 2019 season!

In case of questionable weather, listen to Y99.3/KWAY Radio or check www.waverlychamber.com for information regarding a change of location. If moved indoors the rain site will be St. Paul’s Parish Hall. If you have any questions please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at 319-352-4526.

