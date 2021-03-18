The deadline to submit applications to the Bremer County Community Foundation and the Readlyn Community Fund for their 2021 grant cycles is 11:59 p.m. March 31.
There is one application process for both grant cycles and detailed information can be found within the grant guidelines. The online grant application and guidelines can be found at either www.bremerccf.org or www.readlyncf.org.
Grants are awarded to projects in the following areas: arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health, and human service. Grant applicants must be a 501©(3) designated organization or a government entity serving Bremer County in order to be considered for funding.
First-time grant applicants should contact Dotti Thompson, program manager for the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, at 319-243-1358 prior to submitting an application. Grant recipients will be announced in June 2021.
In 2020, a total of $161,285.67 in grants were awarded to 46 area nonprofits and government agency projects serving Bremer County. Since 2005, the Bremer County Community Foundation and the Readlyn Community Fund have awarded more than $2.4 million in grants benefitting Bremer County residents and communities.
For more information, please contact the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at 319-287-9106.