Representatives of nonprofits, local government, schools and other organizations are encouraged to register for Grant Writing 101, which will be presented from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 at the Denver Public Library, 100 Washington St., Denver, IA.
Grant Writing 101 will provide hands-on training in seeking and writing successful grant applications. The program is being sponsored by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach – Bremer County and Denver Public Library.
Fee for the workshop is $25; a light meal will be provided at the start of the program. Registration is required by March 3 at the Bremer County Extension office (319-882-4292) or the Denver Public Library (319-984-5140).
Participants are encouraged to bring a laptop, iPad or tablet device to the workshop, if they have one available.
Grant Writing 101 will be presented by Jane Nolan Goeken, Community and Economic Development Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Goeken has more than 30 years of experience writing and reviewing grant applications and working with various federal, state, local and private foundation grant programs. She will assist workshop participants in exploring various public and private funding sources, and provide instruction and tips on planning projects and writing successful grant applications.
For more information about the workshops, contact Goeken at jngoeken@iastate.edu or 712-240-2504.