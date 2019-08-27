Two pieces of legislation authored by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, have been signed by President Donald Trump that deal with debts and bankruptcies.
The first will help family farmers who have fallen on hard times, called the Family Farmer Relief Act. The second, the Small Business Reorganization Act, reduces the burden debt reorganization has for small businesses.
The Family Farmer Relief Act expands access to debt reorganization procedures designed specifically to address the unique needs of family farmers.
“More than 30 years ago, Congress created tools to help family farmers reorganize their debts and get back on their feet. Since then, the price of farmland has increased dramatically, forcing small farmers to take on more debt. Low commodity prices have pushed farm debts even higher. The Family Farmer Relief Act recognizes these realities and adjusts the law accordingly. It’s a simple one-sentence bill, but it can make a world of difference for American farm families. I applaud President Trump’s action today to expand these safeguards for America’s farmers,” Grassley said.
Recognizing the unique challenges that family farmers and fishers face, Congress established Chapter 12 of the U.S. bankruptcy code, which removes certain costly reorganization requirements intended for large corporations. The Family Farmer Relief Act, authored by Grassley, raises the Chapter 12 operating debt cap to $10 million, allowing more family farmers to seek relief under the program. More information about this bill is available at https://www.grassley.senate.gov/news/news-releases/senators-introduce-bipartisan-bill-expand-reorganizations-tools-more-family.
Meanwhile, The Small Business Reorganization Act streamlines existing debt reorganization procedures and reduces certain small business bankruptcy requirements intended for major corporations.
“American businesses come in all shapes and sizes. It’s time that the bankruptcy code reflect this reality. Mom and pop shops shouldn’t face the same debt reorganization challenges as major companies with armies of accountants. The Small Business Reorganization Act takes into account the unique needs of small businesses and streamlines existing reorganization processes. A well-functioning bankruptcy system, specifically for small businesses, allows businesses to reorganize, preserve jobs, maximize the value of assets and ensure the proper allocation of resources. By signing this bill, President Trump is again making good on his promise to promote American small businesses,” Grassley said.
Chapter 11 in the bankruptcy code was designed for administering complex business reorganizations involving multi-million dollar companies. Though several provisions specifically focus on small business debtors, a significant amount of research shows that Chapter 11 may still create difficulties for small businesses, including high costs, deficits and procedural roadblocks. The legislation, authored by Grassley, addresses these issues by adding a new subchapter V to Chapter 11 to streamline the bankruptcy process for small business debtors. More information on this bill is available at https://www.grassley.senate.gov/news/news-releases/grassley-bipartisan-colleagues-introduce-legislation-help-small-businesses-0.