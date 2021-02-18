Iowa was facing a child care crisis before the pandemic even began. And unfortunately, COVID-19 has only accentuated this problem. This is something House Republicans heard from their constituents, no matter what district they are from. By the time session began in January, House Republicans had many ideas on how to address this issue from multiple angles. Last week, we took action on six of those ideas, passing them on the House floor.
Iowa is one of the highest states in the country when it comes to both parents working to provide for their families. We have a workforce shortage and a child care access shortage. The bills we passed last week address both by providing Iowans with more access to quality, affordable child care.
The bills we passed included:
HF 230 – Increases the income threshold for a Child Care Tax Credit from $45,000 to $90,000.
HF 370 – Creates an incentive for employers to provide child care for their employees by providing a tax credit up to $150,000.
HF 260 – Allows individuals providing child care in their homes to take care of six or fewer children, an increase from five or fewer.
HF 292 – Raises Iowa’s child care rates to the 50th percentile according to the Market Rate Survey.
HF 302– Creates an “off-ramp” from Child Care Assistance program so parents can continue to grow in their career without losing their child care assistance entirely, all at once.
HF 301 – Creates a fund to provide child care workforce grants on a dollar for dollar matching basis from communities. These programs will help move child care providers up the pay scale and the education pathway.
Properly Funding Public Education
The other big focus this week has been addressing K-12 funding for the 2021-22 school year. One of the first things we do each session is decide how much to increase the State Supplemental Aid, or the State Cost Per Pupil, in K-12 Education. Last week, the House passed a 2.4% increase to the SSA. This increases the State Cost Per Pupil amount, including the additional $10 per pupil to narrow the District Cost Per Pupil gap, from $7,048 to $7,227, an increase of $179.
This is an important step in ensuring that we are properly funding our public schools for another year. Republicans are responsible for record-high education investments over the last decade. K-12 education funding has increased by almost a billion new dollars over the last 10 years.