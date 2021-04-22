As budget negotiations are ongoing, the Iowa House was able to move more policy-related legislation on the House floor. This week, we passed legislation to supportsmall-scale, local meat processors, allow adopted children to obtain a copy of their original birth certificate and access additional health information about their birth parents and provide additional support for our law enforcement officers.
Supporting Iowa Law Enforcement
This week, we passed legislation to follow through on our promise to support law enforcement. With this legislation, we increase protections and support for our law enforcement officers, while giving them the tools to keep our communities safer.
Iowa House Republicans have been clear on our support of law enforcement, especially as they work to keep our communities safe from violent riots. After the trends we’ve seen arise over the past year, members of our caucus worked directly with law enforcement to find out what they need from us to do their jobs more safely and more efficiently.
The bill includes:
• Support for law enforcement such as additional disability benefits, peer support and qualified immunity.
• Efforts to help keep our officers safe by criminalizing shining lasers into officers’ eyes and providing additional privacy protections.
• Responses to the public safety concerns of our constituents. For example, increased penalties for violent rioting, blocking a roadway, destruction of public property, and harassment of people in a place of public accommodation.
Budget highlight No. 3: Economic Dev. budget allocates $3M for Child Care Challenge Fund
Continuing on last week’s newsletter’s budget highlights, I want to highlight some pieces from the Economic Development budget the Iowa House passed through the Appropriations Committee this week.
Iowa House Republicans have offered policy solutions to help with Iowa’s child care crisis throughout session by passing 10 bills addressing the issue from multiple angles. Now, we’re offering solutions through the budget as well. Our proposed Economic Development budget contains $3 million for the Child Care Challenge Fund. These funds are intended to spur investment into new child care facilities across the state.
Other highlights of the bill include:
• $500,000 in new funds for nonprofessional sporting events such as youth sports, special Olympics and high school athletics.
• $1.8 million new dollars for the Jobs Training Program.
• $750,000 to support small-scale, local meat processing businesses.
• $700,000 new dollars to the Skilled Worker and Job Creation Fund for the STEM Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers Program.
• A total of $6 million to the Department of Cultural Affairs
• An appropriation of nearly $1.2 million for regional tourism and marketing.