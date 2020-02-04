Over the last decade, myself and my House Republican colleagues have made it a priority to make significant investments in our K-12 education system. Not only have we increased funding for schools by $863 million, we have also been able to follow through on our commitment each year.
This is in stark contrast to the years before where the Legislature would pass a funding increase and fail to provide schools with the dollars they were promised. Since Republicans took back the majority in 2011, school funding has never been cut and has increased steadily each year.
To further support our schools, the House has proposed a K-12 education package that will provide schools with an additional $108 million next school year. In addition to increasing base funding for schools, we are also addressing issues brought to us by school boards and administrators related to transportation costs and inequity in the school formula. This package would bring total state investment in K-12 education to nearly $3.4 billion per year.
Here is what our plan looks like:
• $94.7 million for Supplemental State Aid (SSA), building upon our strong commitment to K-12 schools over the last decade. This is the same amount proposed by Governor Reynolds.
• $7.25 million to reduce transportation costs for rural schools and ensure no school spends more than the statewide average for transportation.
• $5.8 million in equity funding to further reduce the cost per pupil gap by $10 per student. This continues to reduce a long-time inequity that has existed in the school funding formula since the 1970s.
This SSA increase will bring state investment up to an average of $7,062 per student. To put that in perspective, if you take a typical class of 20 students, that adds up to more than $140,000 per classroom. Additionally, the transportation dollars will ensure that more dollars are making their way into the classroom to support our students.
This proposal fits within the state budget and is an amount that schools can count on. Over the next few weeks, the House will be moving this package through subcommittee and committee so we can debate it on the floor as soon as possible. We are well on track to setting SSA within the first 30 days so that school boards are able to plan their budgets.
Iowa’s education system is in great shape. With the top graduation rate and the best ACT scores in the nation, this responsible plan will ensure that we can continue to move forward and continue to meet the needs of our students.