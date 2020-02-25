We had our first funnel deadline in the Legislature this week and subcommittees and committees were hard at work to advance priority bills. The “funnel” helps us narrow our focus for the session by requiring House bills to be approved by at least one House committee to remain eligible. If a bill fails to move through a committee, it is considered dead for the year. Often, this is because a bill doesn’t have support or it needs work during the interim.
Several House Republican priorities remain eligible after the first funnel including child care, broadband expansion, and workforce initiatives, as well as legislation to improve our education system and make healthcare more affordable.
Below are a few highlights of what we’ve been working on and advancing through committee:
Child Care Access and Affordability
House Republicans have introduced a wide-ranging package of legislation this session to improve access to affordable child care for families. Several committees have advanced common sense solutions to make child care more affordable for families, increase access to providers, incentivize employers to offer and expand child care to their employees, and address the “cliff effect” by helping Iowans work their way off of government child care assistance programs. House Republicans are also continuing to work with the Senate to expand eligibility of the child care tax credit program by doubling the household income threshold.
Expanding High-Speed Internet to Underserved Areas
House Republicans have also made the expansion of high-speed broadband to underserved parts of the state a top priority this session. Reliable internet has become a necessity in today’s economy and both employers and workers are depending on a steady connection to conduct business online or work from home. To help expediate this expansion, the Commerce committee has passed multiple bills to improve internet access and bring faster speeds to Iowa’s rural communities. We are continuing to work closely with stakeholders to find solutions and help spur broadband development to each corner of Iowa.
Our committees are working incredibly hard to listen to Iowans and take their ideas and turn them into law. Child care and broadband are both prime examples of issues that Iowans identified as priorities that they want us to work on this session. I’m incredibly proud of the positive bills that our committees have advanced to make our state an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.
Almost as important, however, is stopping bad bills from becoming law. Case in point is House File 96. This legislation was introduced by a group of House Democrats and would implement a state-level version of Medicare for All. This bill would turn Iowa’s health care system into a government-run, socialist health care system. Not only would it make employer-provided or union-negotiated private health insurance illegal, it would also kill thousands of jobs and bankrupt the state budget, costing taxpayers billions of dollars in higher taxes. Thankfully, Republicans hold a majority of seats on the Commerce Committee and were able to prevent this harmful legislation from moving forward.
Unlike the House in Washington D.C., who aren’t addressing concerns of the American people, House Republicans are focused on moving the state forward and working on issues facing our constituents.
Senator Sweeney and I will be holding our next round of town halls on Friday, Feb. 28 in Aplington, Parkersburg, New Hartford, and Shell Rock. I hope you will be able to join us for an update on the legislative session. Below is our schedule for the day:
Aplington: 8 a.m., Aplington City Hall, 409 10th St.
Parkersburg: 9:15 a.m., Parkersburg City Hall, 608 IA-57
New Hartford: 11 a.m., New Hartford City Library, 406 Packwaukee St
Shell Rock: 12:30 p.m., Shell Rock Library, 104 S Cherry St.