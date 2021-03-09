As week eight comes to a close, the Iowa Legislature is about halfway through the 2021 Legislative Session. March 5 marked the end of the “first funnel,” meaning only bills that have passed out of their originating committee in the House or the Senate will still be up for consideration.
For this reason, committees have been putting in overtime to move legislation all week. That, however, didn’t stop us from passing a massive COVID-19 relief package for Iowa taxpayers and businesses.
COVID-19 Tax Relief for Iowans
This week, the Iowa House passed a COVID-19 relief package for Iowa taxpayers and businesses affected by COVID-19. This bill provides $128 million in tax relief to Iowans by exempting pandemic-related grants and unemployment benefits from state income tax. Thanks to the responsible budgeting of Republicans over the last decade, we are able to provide this relief with funds from the Taxpayer Relief Fund and the ending balance. The Taxpayer Relief Fund has $90.2 million currently in its account in FY 2021, while the FY 2021 ending balance was projected to be $443.4 million.
Since it was the government that forced shutdowns, which led to job and income loss, House Republicans firmly believe that taxing pandemic relief money is not the right thing for Iowa. I was pleased to see this relief package pass unanimously through the Iowa House this week.