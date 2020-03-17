One of the major issues currently facing our state is the workforce shortage that impacts Iowa’s employers.
Businesses across the state have thousands of available jobs open, but with unemployment at record lows, they are struggling to find Iowans to fill them. While we have made progress in previous sessions, passing the Future Ready Iowa Act and creating the Last Dollar Scholarship program to connect Iowans with career training programs, we still have more work to do.
One of the issues House Republicans have identified as a priority is child care. Too many families across our state often suffer from a lack of affordable and accessible child care. When parents have a lack of child care options or face unaffordable costs, that takes even more Iowans out of the workforce and deepens our worker shortage.
To address this challenge, House Republicans have been working on the issue of child care since last summer, putting together a robust package of legislation that provide solutions for Iowans. This plan not only offers incentives from state and local groups, it also engages the private sector and Iowa’s business community to help address the problem.
The House Republican child care plan:
• Expands the child care tax credit to more Iowa families by doubling the current eligibility threshold
• Helps day care providers create additional slots and accept more kids by increasing child care assistance rates
• Incentivizes businesses to offer child care to their employees and form partnerships with local communities
• Addresses the “cliff effect” by providing Iowans with an off-ramp from government assistance programs so they can advance in their careers
This week, the House took the first step to address this problem and passed a portion of this package on strongly bipartisan votes. I was proud to see members of both parties working together on this issue to improves the lives of Iowa families. Our plan will make Iowa an even better place to live, work, and raise a family, and in the weeks ahead, we will debate the remaining pieces of this package. I am looking forward to continuing to work with the Senate and Governor to gain their support and have our plan passed and signed into law.
Before wrapping up this week’s newsletter, I also wanted to highlight the latest Iowa Poll released by the Des Moines Register. According to the poll, 57% of Iowans say the state is heading in the right direction. When Iowans look at Washington DC, much of what they see is partisan gridlock and gamesmanship. In Iowa however, we are able to work together to accomplish things that make our state an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.
Over the last several sessions, we have worked very hard to address the priorities of Iowans and be good stewards of taxpayer dollars. We have brought a common-sense approach to state government and it is clear that Iowans support our efforts to move Iowa forward.