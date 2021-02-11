As we wrap up week four of the 89th General Assembly, the Iowa House is really hitting our stride. We are advancing many pieces of important legislation that tackle Iowa's child care crisis from all sides, increase the adoption tax credit, expand access to telehealth, and much more. Here are some of the highlights from this week.
Parental Choice in Education
The House passed legislation this week to end school districts' ability to deny a student's request to open enroll out of their district by citing voluntary diversity plans. Parents are the ones who know what educational setting is best for their child. And parents, not school districts, should be making these decisions.
As we move forward to expand parental choice in education, we will be properly vetting and having many discussions on the Governor's Students First Act. I have heard from many of you on this issue already. It is a big bill that we will need to unpack and take a close look at. The Governor and House Republicans share the goal of expanding parental choice while ensuring that our public schools are properly funded. We will continue to work through the best way to accomplish that goal this session.
Protecting Free Speech on College Campuses
This week the Government Oversight Committee heard from representatives from Iowa's regents about issues surrounding Free Speech that have taken place on their campuses.
The regents’ representatives each apologized for the incidents, but it’s clear this problem goes far beyond just these instances. There is a continued pattern of free speech suppression, often specifically targeted at conservative students. A school’s role is to educate, not indoctrinate students into a certain political ideology. Iowa House Republicans remain committed to protecting free speech on campus, and the regents will return in a month to discuss next steps in addressing this systemic issue.